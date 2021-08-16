The Jackbox Party Packs Are Going For A Steal On Humble Bundle

The latest Humble Bundle for charity is an absolute whopper and if you’re in the mood for some wacky mini-game antics, you should absolutely check it out. The Humble Jackbox Summer Party Bundle features 18 games including the first six Jackbox Party Packs, which collect the best mini-games around.

Each pack typically retails for around $20, but you can nab the whole lot for a minimum donation of $27.28 via Humble.

For that price, you’ll get codes for the following titles on Steam:

The Jackbox Party Pack

The Jackbox Party Pack 2

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

The Jackbox Party Pack 5

The Jackbox Party Pack 6

Drawful 2

Quiplash

Fibbage XL

You Don’t Know Jack Television

You Don’t Know Jack Movies

You Don’t Know Jack Sports

You Don’t Know Jack Headrush

You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 1 XL

You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 2

You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 3

You Don’t Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride

If you nab the complete bundle, you’ll also gain access to a 40 per cent off voucher for the recently released seventh Party Pack, which contains the ultimate version of Quiplash. With the discount, you’ll pay just $26 for the game instead of the usual $42.95.

You’ll also find a bunch of smaller bundles on Humble which include only a handful of the above games for a cheaper price.

Proceeds from every sale will go towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Child’s Play Charity and Worldreader, so you’ll be supporting a good cause and get to play some fantastic games with friends.

You can check it out for yourself here.

How to Play Jackbox Party Pack Games Remotely

If you’re living on Australia’s east coast, there’s a high chance you’re currently in lockdown and shouldn’t be seeing your mates for a gaming party. Luckily it’s super easy to fire up Jackbox and play remotely with your friends.

The first thing you’ll need is a stable internet connection — or a friend who does.

To play together while you’re apart just boot up the game, start a Discord call and share your computer screen. If it seems pixelated or blurry, you can manually change the resolution in settings.

Once everyone’s connected to the game via their phones, you’ll be able to blast off with some wacky antics.

For games to play remotely, I’d strongly recommend Fibbage XL (Party Pack), Tee K.O. (Party Pack 3), Drawful (Party Pack) and Trivia Murder Party 1 or 2 (Party Pack 3 and 6). But really, that’s just personal preference — any Jackbox game will do.

Regardless of what you choose, you should be in for a gut-busting time.