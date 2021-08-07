See Games Differently

Let’s Give All The Video Game Cats A Scritch Behind The Ears

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: August 7, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Let's Give All The Video Game Cats A Scritch Behind The Ears
Who doesn't love cats? (Image: CyberConnect2 / Kotaku)

It’s any given moment in time, and you all know what that means: It’s time to celebrate everyone’s favourite fluffy little bundles of chaotic indifference, cats. Whether they’re sneaking through the back streets of a cyberpunk dystopia or being loaded into a cannon to be sacrificed for the greater good, everyone but one of my two new Splitscreen co-hosts loves cats.

I won’t say which of my new partners in podcasting is less than enthusiastic about this week’s topic, but one of them is Lisa Marie Segarra, proud owner of Kotaku’s very first cat correspondent, and the other is Ethan Gach, who might have a spare cat or two in his garage but doesn’t love them as much as his own children, which is a shame.

In our first episode following the sudden departure of Ash and Nathan, we spend a little time talking about Activision Blizzard and all the horrible things going on there, before shifting into a discuss about our feline friends, real and computer-generated. This episode was inspired by the much-anticipated game Stray, CyberConnect2’s adorably depressing Fuga: Melodies of Steel, and the mental image of full-grown man Ethan Gach cowering from a harmless little kitten. Note that this is our first time recording with a mostly-new crew, so mind our pauses as we get used to talking amongst ourselves for much longer than we normally would on any given week.

Listen in to the full episode as we feel each other out. And as ever, new episodes will drop every Friday, so don’t forget to like and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. Also, if you feel so inclined, leave a review, and you can always drop us a line at [email protected] if you have questions or to suggest a topic. If you want to yell at us directly, you can reach us on Twitter: Ethan is @ethangach, Fahey is @unclefahey, and Lisa Marie is @lisamarie_lynn. See you next week!

