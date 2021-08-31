See Games Differently

Microsoft’s Windows 11 Workaround For Unsupported PCs Means You Won’t Get Software Updates

Florence Ion

Published 38 mins ago: August 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:computer architecture
microsoftmicrosoft windowsoperating systemstechnology internetwindows 10windows 11windows 7windows insiderwindows phonewindows update
Microsoft’s Windows 11 Workaround For Unsupported PCs Means You Won’t Get Software Updates
Maybe don't attempt to install Windows 11 on your old computer. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is cautioning that those who take an alternative road to installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware won’t receive software updates.

Microsoft allows you to install the Windows 11 beta through the Insider program or load it via an ISO made through the built-in Media Creation Tool. But if you choose the latter method because your machine isn’t on the supported list, you won’t receive the essential updates needed to continue safely using Windows 11.

The Verge confirmed that unsupported PCs won’t receive regular Windows updates. Microsoft may not provide security patches and drivers either.

Microsoft has a history of randomly pushing out support drivers, even for its so-called retired operating systems. There was hope that the company would take the same approach for unsupported Windows 11 hardware down the line, at least concerning essential security patches. But that’s not something to hinge your bets on, especially if you need a stable copy of Windows 11 to get through the day-to-day. Of course, if you’re the kind of person who would pursue making an ISO and installing it in the first place, you could always do your diligence in ensuring Windows 11 stays updated with the latest patches made for supported systems.

There’s some speculation that Microsoft is pursuing this particular approach to get Windows users to upgrade their hardware, regardless of necessity. And it’s hard not to come to that conclusion considering the limited support for machines running on CPUs older than Intel’s 8th-gen. AMD’s first-gen Ryzen chip is also not on the list of supported components.

If you’re curious if Microsoft will officially support your system, you can use the PC Health Check Tool, currently available to Windows Insiders. The company just updated it to let you know if your computer officially supports Windows 11. The requirements include at least a minimum of 1GHz or faster CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Devices will also need version 2.0 of the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.