How To Watch The Latest Nintendo Indie World In Australia

It’s been fairly quiet on the Nintendo front lately, with rare news about upcoming games. Luckily, that’s set to change this week with the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase. While we don’t know anything about what Nintendo will show, these presentations tend to be jam-packed with new content. If you’re looking for something new to play, it’s very likely you’ll find it during the show.

Sadly, like most Nintendo presentations, it’s at a pretty bad time for Aussies. If you’re planning on tuning it, you’ll want to be up for 2:00 a.m. AEST on Thursday, August 12.

While Australia occasionally gets the odd midnight presser, we’re all out of luck for the latest Indie World showcase.

READ MORE All Of The Major Nintendo Switch Games You Can Currently Preorder

Luckily, you’ll be able to catch up with all the news on Kotaku Australia when you wake up in the morning.

Nintendo Indie World: Australian Times

If you’re not currently residing on Australia’s east coast, here’s when you’ll be able to tune in for Nintendo Indie World on Thursday, August 12.

Perth — 12:00 a.m. AWST

— 12:00 a.m. AWST Adelaide — 1:30 a.m. ACST

— 1:30 a.m. ACST Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart — 2:00 a.m. AEST

Arguably Perth gets the better deal here, but 2:00 a.m. is almost worth staying up for.

While we have no confirmed titles for the Indie World showcase yet, there’s usually a bunch of fun surprises — and we might even see some shiny new game announcements.

It’s set to go for 20 minutes, so there should be a decent chunk of info in there.

Where to watch Nintendo Indie World

You’ll be able to catch the latest edition of Nintendo Indie World via YouTube.

Alternatively, you can also follow along with all the action on the Nintendo Indie World Twitter page or pop onto Kotaku Australia post-event for a rundown of everything announced.

After a few months of relative quiet, the latest showcase should give a hint about the future of indie games on the Nintendo Switch, and a new look at everything to get excited about.