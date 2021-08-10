See Games Differently

How To Watch The Latest Nintendo Indie World In Australia

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams

Published 17 mins ago: August 11, 2021 at 9:24 am -
Filed to:how to watch
indie gamesnintendo indie world
How To Watch The Latest Nintendo Indie World In Australia
Image: Nintendo

It’s been fairly quiet on the Nintendo front lately, with rare news about upcoming games. Luckily, that’s set to change this week with the latest Nintendo Indie World showcase. While we don’t know anything about what Nintendo will show, these presentations tend to be jam-packed with new content. If you’re looking for something new to play, it’s very likely you’ll find it during the show.

Sadly, like most Nintendo presentations, it’s at a pretty bad time for Aussies. If you’re planning on tuning it, you’ll want to be up for 2:00 a.m. AEST on Thursday, August 12. 

While Australia occasionally gets the odd midnight presser, we’re all out of luck for the latest Indie World showcase.

READ MORE
All Of The Major Nintendo Switch Games You Can Currently Preorder

Luckily, you’ll be able to catch up with all the news on Kotaku Australia when you wake up in the morning.

Nintendo Indie World: Australian Times

If you’re not currently residing on Australia’s east coast, here’s when you’ll be able to tune in for Nintendo Indie World on Thursday, August 12.

  • Perth — 12:00 a.m. AWST
  • Adelaide — 1:30 a.m. ACST
  • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart — 2:00 a.m. AEST

Arguably Perth gets the better deal here, but 2:00 a.m. is almost worth staying up for.

While we have no confirmed titles for the Indie World showcase yet, there’s usually a bunch of fun surprises — and we might even see some shiny new game announcements.

It’s set to go for 20 minutes, so there should be a decent chunk of info in there.

Where to watch Nintendo Indie World

You’ll be able to catch the latest edition of Nintendo Indie World via YouTube.

Alternatively, you can also follow along with all the action on the Nintendo Indie World Twitter page or pop onto Kotaku Australia post-event for a rundown of everything announced.

After a few months of relative quiet, the latest showcase should give a hint about the future of indie games on the Nintendo Switch, and a new look at everything to get excited about.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.