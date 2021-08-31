Boost Your PC’s Storage While The WD Black SN750 SSD Is Only $164

Buying parts for your gaming PC can sometimes be a game of chicken. Do you buy that part you need at full price, or do you sit back and wait for it to hopefully go on sale? Well, if you’ve been waiting for a great bargain on an internal SSD, now is your time to strike.

Western Digital’s WD Black SN750 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD (1TB) is currently available for $163.84, which is around $40 cheaper than the closest price offered by Australian retailers.

The only catch is that this deal is available from Amazon’s UK branch and won’t start shipping until September 14, so you’ll have to wait a couple of weeks for your fancy new SSD to arrive.

As far as internal SSDs go, Western Digital’s WD Black line is pretty reliable and a great choice if you’re building or upgrading a mid-level rig. With read/write speeds of up to 3,470MB, the SN750 is a good SSD option for gaming at an affordable price – made even more affordable by this deal.

If you’re after an SSD with a bit more going on under the hood, the WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 Internal SSD (1TB) is also on sale for a cracking price. You can pick up this internal SSD for as low as $259. Comparatively, most Australian retailers sell it in the range of $300 to $350.

The SN850 is one of the best PCIe Gen 4 SSDs that you can buy, with some absurdly good read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300MB. Its price tag may seem a bit steep, but it’s worth every dollar.

If you’re not much of a PC gamer, the WD Black SN850 is compatible with the PS5 and can be used to increase the console’s internal storage. However, if you do plan on picking up the SN850 for your PS5, you’ll need to have a heatsink attached and follow Sony’s guidance for proper installation, which we’ve previously covered here.

You can pick up the WD Black SN750 (1TB) deal here, and the SN850 (1TB) deal here. Just make sure you’ve selected the correct sellers to nab either of them.