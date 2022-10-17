Here’s How To Upgrade Your PS5’s Storage By Installing An M.2 SSD

Despite being a cutting-edge, next-gen console, the PlayStation 5’s lack of storage is a problem. If you’ve been lucky enough to own a PS5 since launch, then you’ll be well aware of the lack of available solutions at the time.

Things have gotten better, however. You can now transfer your game data to and from an external SSD, although you won’t be able to play PS5 games that are stored on this drive.

Another way you can expand the PS5’s storage woes is to install an NVMe M.2 SSD into the console. While you’ll have to install some beta firmware, an SSD is will give you more room for data and let you play games that are stored on the drive. With many games hitting or surpassing the 100GB mark, and the PS5’s “Other” section taking up more space than most games, an NVMe upgrade is well overdue.

Sony’s Mark Cerny was clear from the outset that PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives would be the only ones capable of supporting the next-gen console’s speeds. But the latest restrictions also mean a lot of existing PCIe 4.0 drives with heatsinks won’t fit in the console.

If you’re looking to install an SSD into your PS5 to expand its storage capacity, here’s everything you need to know, along with a few suggestions for compatible drives.

What are the requirements for M.2 SSDs with the PS5?

Here’s the full list of requirements any NVMe SSD needs to meet to be compatible with the PS5:

Sequential read speed: minimum 5500MB/s recommended

minimum 5500MB/s recommended Form factor: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110

2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110 Size with heatsink: 110 x 25 x 11.25 mm

110 x 25 x 11.25 mm Heatsink size below SSD: 2.45mm

2.45mm Heatsink size above SSD: 8mm

The above/below sizes matter because some NVMe drives with removable heatsinks won’t be compatible – not because they’re too high, but because the underside of their heatsinks is too thick. And ideally, you want to have a heatsink if possible: thermal throttling can massively reduce the performance of your NVMe drive. That’s the case on PC, and it applies just as much to your PS5 too.

How do you install an M.2 SSDs into your PS5?

Once you’ve bought yourself a fancy new SSD, you’ll need to install it into your PS5.

To make this installation, you’re best to do it in a well-lit room and on a sturdy, flat surface. The only tool you’ll need is a small, Phillips-head screwdriver.

Make sure your PS5 is off and unplugged. You’re best doing this when the console is cold, so give it some time to cool off if need be. Touch a metal-grounded object to remove any static electricity from your body. Place the PS5 on a table so the PlayStation logo is facing down while the power button is on your left and facing away from you. Begin to gently lift up the PS5’s cover. Once the console’s cover is removed, you’ll see a rectangular cover over the expansion slot. Remove the screw and then remove the cover. Inside the SSD expansion slot, you’ll see another screw and a spacer. Remove these as well. Depending on the size of your SSD, place the spacer into the appropriate groove. While holding it at a diagonally upward position, align the edge of your SSD with the notch on the expansion connector and then firmly insert it into the slot. Gently tilt your SSD down onto the spacer and then fasten it with the screw. Reattach the SSD expansion slot cover and then slide your PS5 cover back into place.

It’s important to make sure that you’ve correctly inserted the SSD. If you haven’t, you run the risk of damaging both your SSD and your PS5.

Once installed, you’ll need to format the SSD, which will clear any pre-existing data that is currently saved on it.

You can find Sony’s official guide to installing an M.2 SSD here.

What NVMe SSDs are compatible with the PS5?

PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives have been on the market for a few years now. However, only a few drives have got the official seal of approval.

Here are the best options right now:

Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD

Released last year, the Seagate FireCuda 530 comes in two variants: one with a heatsink and one without. Seagate has confirmed the heatsink is slim enough to fit with Sony’s guidelines, with transfer speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s.

WD Black SN850 SSD

Mark Cerny himself has already bought a WD Black SN850 with the heatsink. The SN850 has been a popular NVMe drive in Australia, with the heatsink-less version frequently going on sale over the last year. Western Digital has already publicly confirmed that the SN850 is compatible with the PS5, with reading and write speeds of 7,000MB/s and 4,100MB/s, respectively.

Samsung Pro 980 SSD

Samsung’s 980 Pro NVMe drive is fast enough – 7,000 MB/s read, 5,000MB/s write – with the added bonus of being one of the cheaper options across storage sizes.

The heatsink only comes with the 1TB and 2TB versions of the SSD, so you’ll need to install an aftermarket heatsink if you pick up the 500GB version.

What aftermarket coolers are compatible with the PS5?

A lot of heatsinks right now aren’t really built for the small PS5 enclosure. This is a case where you’ll want to do a bit of math and double-check the height and width of everything. Remember, the entire NVMe drive has to fit within 110mm x 25mm x 11.25mm, which includes the cooling unit. So if you’ve got an NVMe drive like the 980 Pro which is 80.3mm x 22.6mm x 0.23mm, you need to make sure the cooler fits within that range.

Heatsinks aren’t hard to install, whether you’re using screws or heat-resistant rubber bands. One heatsink that will fit – either using the rubber bands or screws – is the ELUTENG M.2 2280 heatsink, which will set you back around $40. Another option is the icepc M.2 graphene copper heatsink, which will cost around $35 from Amazon Australia. There’s also this $35 Sabrent heatsink that replaces the expansion slot’s cover.