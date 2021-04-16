You Can Finally Chuck Your PS5 Games Onto An External Drive

You would think that with all the advances in modern technology, Sony would design their new console with enough an adequate amount of storage space so you won’t need a portable SSD to share the load. But you’d be wrong.

The PS5’s hard drive is pretty tiny. It has an 825GB internal SSD, with 667GB reserved for you to install games on. When you have games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War eating up 130GB, it’s not too hard to blow through that storage space. Especially if you have a diet of big AAA games.

Thankfully, Sony has finally released a long-awaited system update that will allow you to transfers your PS5 games to an external drive for storage. You won’t be able to play your PS5 from an external drive, however.

In the announcement for this software update, Sony did note that it’ll be “faster to reinstall PS5 games from USB extended storage than to re-download or copy them from a disc.”

You can both store and play PS4 games from an external drive. If you’re looking to move any PS4 or PS5 games over to your new console you’ll need to format your portable SSD as Extended Storage, which you can do through the PS5’s Storage settings.

If you want to save as much of the PS5’s precious ultra-high speed space as possible, then you’ll need a portable SSD. Luckily, there are a few solid options out there – some of which are currently on sale.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

A few SSD options for your PS5 games

If you’re looking to grab a portable SSD, but aren’t sure what’s worth picking up, we’ve collected a few suggestions below. Even if you don’t currently have a PS5, they’re a handy thing to have in general.

Before you buy a portable SSD, you should consider the type of games you usually play. If you’re someone who needs all of the big AAA titles, a 1TB SSD might not go as far as you’d like. As mentioned before, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War clocks in at a huge 130GB, while the PS5 version of NBA 2K21 is 114GB. That’s almost a solid quarter of your SSD full in just two games. It’s better to have the space and not need it, then need the space and not have it.

And, as a general rule of thumb, always go with the SSD option over a HD. While you can get a portable HD with more storage for cheaper you’ll be sacrificing some crucial transfer speeds. You’re better off buying an SSD, because they’ll effortlessly outperform any HD – especially if you plan on playing PS4 games directly from the drive.

If you really want to stretch your dollar when it comes to buying a portable SSD, Samsung’s T5 is a solid, reliable choice that won’t blow out your wallet. You can currently grab one with 2TB of space for $265, which is a nice $65 discount from its usual $329 RRP.

The Samsung T5 only has read and write speeds of up to 540 MB/s and 520 MB/s, so if you want something a bit speedier to cut down on transfer times, Samsung’s T7 range might be the go. The Samsung T7 is the upgraded version of the T5, with read and write speeds of up to 1,050MB/s and 1,000 MB/s. The 2TB Samsung T7 SSD is currently on sale $436.41, which is a very good price considering most other Australian retailers sell this drive for somewhere in the range of $499 to $599.

Be it internal or external, WD Black are always a safe bet when it comes to SSDs. The P50 Pro Game Drive SSD (1TB) is optimised to be used as game storage. With read speeds of up to 2000MB/s, you’ll get some super fast transfer and loading times . This WD Black SSD is currently on sale through Amazon for $288.68, so you can save yourself around $80 to $180 when compared to other retailers.

This price is only available through Amazon US, so you’ll have to wait a bit for it to arrive. However, Amazon Australia has the drive listed for $306.64, which isn’t too shabby either.