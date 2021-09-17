Why Animal Crossing Porn Suddenly Went Viral On TikTok

Of all the things gaming TikTok needed to discover this week, I deeply, deeply wish Animal Crossing porn was not one of them.

The little Animal Crossing cat has blown up across the internet this week, although it’s not because of her superstar status as a long-running veteran of the Nintendo franchise. No, miserably, Ankha has gained notoriety for a different reason: getting it on.

Clips of video game characters ending up in home-made porn animations is nothing new. It’s been happening to Overwatch for years — since before the game came out, really — and franchises like Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy and even Fortnite are get the intimate treatment. Even the characterless blobs in Among Us aren’t void enough of personality to stop people creating their own NSFW ships. Searches for porn are always some of the biggest trending topics on places like PornHub. (And here’s a fun fact: Android users are more likely than the iOS crowd to search for Minecraft, Pokemon, Overwatch and hentai.)

But just because something has been around for a while doesn’t mean it can’t find a large audience via other means. And this week, memes of a supremely NSFW animated clip involving the Egyptian cat Ankha and Villager started doing the rounds. It’s all set to the deeply catchy Camel by Camel, with other creators making their own reactions and parodies, sending the NSFW clip viral.

Partial reposts of the clip on TikTok have garnered millions of views under a variety of hashtags. Over 23,700 videos have been made using the music, according to publicly viewable TikTok data, while multiple reuploads of the original animation have over 500,000 views a piece on NSFW sites at the time of writing. Another video on YouTube, where the original clip plays in full but is covered by an almost full-screen shot of former UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn’s face, has over 193,000 views.

That virality has also led to clips of the video being shown as direct recommendations in people’s TikTok feed, despite the obviously NSFW nature of some videos. Some block out the video entirely; others show the original animation partially covered, but with enough visibility to understand what’s going on. There’s also a string of parody or trap videos, that pretend to showcase the full clip only to make a meme out of it towards the end.

The original creator is called Zone-Sama, a female adult parody creator who started out making NSFW illustrations and flash animations from 2001. According to Insider, the original animation was uploaded earlier this year, but it wasn’t until September when the animation started spreading on TikTok, appearing randomly in people’s feeds.

It’s not the porn itself that’s interesting about the whole episode, though. Gamers have been thirsty for ages, and as long as the internet continues to exist in its current form, rule 34 will always reign supreme. What’s curious is how something like this can spread so quickly throughout TikTok, and exactly why it spread as fast as it did. Porn creators have already been leveraging the popularity of video games to help fund their own works through services like Patreon, and some game developers have gone down this path as well.

How TikTok handles future videos like this will be the real question — and what creators and communities attempt to leverage the lack of oversight in the interim. Until then, if you happen to see some gyrating Animal Crossing in your TikTok feed, don’t worry. You’re definitely not the only one.