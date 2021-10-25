Dark Souls 3 Streamer Blows Minds By Beating Game With Single Button

Have you ever picked up a FromSoftware game, played it for a while, got your arse whooped repeatedly, and wondered how you’re ever supposed to beat the game? It’s probably a question every Dark Souls 3 player has asked at least once. However, you probably haven’t asked yourself how you’re supposed to beat it using just Morse code on a single button. Because that would be silly. But one Dylan “Rudeism” Beck did.

Rudeism, who has some 54,000 Twitch followers, posted a series of clips across the internet of him playing Dark Souls 3 with one button. The obvious goal was to beat the game, but the stipulation was using the telecommunication method of Morse code to reach the end. This is right in his wheelhouse, as Rudeism “plays games wrong,” as he puts it.

As he describes on his YouTube channel, Rudeism plays “any game with any controller.” Especially the more unconventional ones. Think parkouring in Mirror’s Edge with a steering wheel, or killing heroes in Overwatch with a DDR dance pad and Guitar Hero guitar simultaneously, and you get the idea. So while using Morse code on a single button is weird for us regular gamers who drearily default to gamepads or keyboards, Rudeism likes to live life dangerously.

How dangerously? Well, just check out the clip below.

Dark Souls 3 has been beaten with Morse code! ???? 19 bosses, 258,250 button presses. (DLC to come) And just because it can be beaten with one button doesn't mean games like Dark Souls shouldn't have accessibility & difficulty options! ???????? pic.twitter.com/DporRqC15E — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 24, 2021

What’s happening here is Rudeism beating Dark Souls 3 by tapping out Morse code on that homemade button. He cleared all 19 of the base game’s bosses using 258,196 button presses, and honestly, it’s pretty impressive. Dark Souls 3 is hard! And here’s Rudeism, showing the “Git Gud” crowd up by finishing the whole game with one finger.

The Nameless King, what the fanbase considers is the game’s hardest boss, was also bested by Rudeism’s Morse code setup. He gets killed a few times during the run, but eventually beats the big sword guy like it’s nothing. I already don’t understand how Morse translates to controller movements, but Rudeism pushes through even input delay to pull off this bizarre achievement.

WE BEAT NAMELESS KING WITH ONE BUTTON JUST SOUL OF CINDER TO GO https://t.co/H1RBWnrrtp also difficulty options ARE accessibility options pic.twitter.com/tsxPmzhPSo — Rudeism (@rudeism) October 24, 2021

We’ve reached out to Rudeism for comment and will update if we hear back.

This is just the latest instance of gamers playing and/or beating video games in very odd ways. In September, a Final Fantasy XIV player dabbed all over a boss using motion controls via the Kinect. And a year ago, one Dark Souls 3 player was soaked in blood whenever he took damage, while another thought it’d be a great idea to play the game using the Ring Fit Adventure controller. People are excellent at being daft, and I love it.