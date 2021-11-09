Forza Horizon 5’s Slo-Mo Option Is A Game-Changer

Forza Horizon 5, the open-world racer from developer Playground Games, has a plethora of accessibility options. This includes text size adjustments and colour blindness modes, as well as on-screen sign language interpreters coming soon. But did you know there’s also a setting to change reaction time? Or rather, there’s an option to slow the game down to do such a thing.

Twitch streamer and accessibility advocate Dylan “Rudeism” Beck, who explained to Kotaku how he beat Dark Souls III using a single button, highlighted the “offline game speed” setting in Forza Horizon 5, an option that plays the game in slow-motion so you have more time to react to events. Basically, just about everything around you slows down when this is set to 40 (the option’s lowest setting): NPC cars, the zooming environment, etcetera.

There are two caveats when fiddling with this setting, though:

Physics are preserved (so if you don’t stop, you’re still gonna crash), and It can only be used offline (which means it doesn’t affect game audio)

Still, as Rudeism said in a follow-up tweet, options like these are a boon for disabled players who might find this or other games (like Dark Souls and the entirety of FromSoftware’s games) “impossible” due to physical limitations.

Accessibility has become a hot-button topic as of late, with copious games — such as Celeste and The Last of Us Part 2 — spearheading the burgeoning movement. Forza Horizon 5 already has a wide breadth of options to tailor the experience to your specific needs, and it seems to only be just the beginning. Hopefully, more games catch on to this growing trend in the future.