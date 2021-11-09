See Games Differently

Forza Horizon 5’s Slo-Mo Option Is A Game-Changer

Jeremy Winslow

Jeremy Winslow

Published 2 hours ago: November 10, 2021 at 3:30 am -
Filed to:beck
creative worksdylanforzaforza horizon 2kotakumicrosoftmicrosoft gamesplayground gamesracing video gamesrudeismtwitchvideo gameswindows gamesxbox game studios
Forza Horizon 5’s Slo-Mo Option Is A Game-Changer
Does this mean I win if you're in slow motion? (Image: Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 5, the open-world racer from developer Playground Games, has a plethora of accessibility options. This includes text size adjustments and colour blindness modes, as well as on-screen sign language interpreters coming soon. But did you know there’s also a setting to change reaction time? Or rather, there’s an option to slow the game down to do such a thing.

Twitch streamer and accessibility advocate Dylan “Rudeism” Beck, who explained to Kotaku how he beat Dark Souls III using a single button, highlighted the “offline game speed” setting in Forza Horizon 5, an option that plays the game in slow-motion so you have more time to react to events. Basically, just about everything around you slows down when this is set to 40 (the option’s lowest setting): NPC cars, the zooming environment, etcetera.

Read More: Before You Start: Five Settings To Change in Forza Horizon 5

There are two caveats when fiddling with this setting, though:

  1. Physics are preserved (so if you don’t stop, you’re still gonna crash), and
  2. It can only be used offline (which means it doesn’t affect game audio)

Still, as Rudeism said in a follow-up tweet, options like these are a boon for disabled players who might find this or other games (like Dark Souls and the entirety of FromSoftware’s games) “impossible” due to physical limitations.

We’ve reached out to Rudeism for comment and will update if we hear back.

Read More: 11 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting Forza Horizon 5

Accessibility has become a hot-button topic as of late, with copious games — such as Celeste and The Last of Us Part 2 — spearheading the burgeoning movement. Forza Horizon 5 already has a wide breadth of options to tailor the experience to your specific needs, and it seems to only be just the beginning. Hopefully, more games catch on to this growing trend in the future.

 

About the Author

Jeremy Winslow

Jeremy Winslow

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.