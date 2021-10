Kingdom Hearts Trilogy Comes To Switch Via Cloud Streaming

Sora might be coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month, but that won’t be the spikey-haired hero’s only foray on Nintendo Switch. The Kingdom Hearts trilogy is coming to the popular hybrid console via cloud streaming, Nintendo announced in a digital showcase today.

Three games from the popular crossover franchise will be available: Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and the comparatively simple-named Kingdom Hearts III.