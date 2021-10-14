Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Projectors, Oh My. Here’s Everything New From Acer

Acer went HAM overnight at its annual [email protected] global press conference, gifting us a ton of laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, projectors and a desktop beast that’s going to ship with Intel’s latest 12th Generation chip. Here’s everything the electronics giant unveiled.

Acer Vero Series

The Acer Vero line of green products (green as in environmentally friendly, not coloured green) includes two new Vero laptops, a portable PC, a monitor, plus a handful of accessories. Here’s some of the headlining features of each.

The Acer Aspire Vero: a 6-inch laptop powered by Intel’s 11th Gen core processors.

a 6-inch laptop powered by Intel’s 11th Gen core processors. Acer TravelMate Vero: up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and boasting 16 GB of DDR4 memory and 1 TB SSD.

up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and boasting 16 GB of DDR4 memory and 1 TB SSD. The Acer Veriton Vero Mini: a mini desktop PC, an ‘array’ of USB and display ports, including a USB-C port, and next-gen Intel Core vPro processors.

a mini desktop PC, an ‘array’ of USB and display ports, including a USB-C port, and next-gen Intel Core vPro processors. Acer The BR277 Monitor: is a is a sustainable FHD monitor. From what we can see, the monitor sits on Acer’s Ergostand, which allows you to tilt, swivel, height-adjust and pivot the monitor.

is a is a sustainable FHD monitor. From what we can see, the monitor sits on Acer’s Ergostand, which allows you to tilt, swivel, height-adjust and pivot the monitor. Mouse, mouse pads and sleeves also feature in this series.

A breakdown of each unit, including Australian pricing, can be found here.

ConceptD Lineup Expansions

During [email protected], the company said this batch proves it’s dedicated to ‘breaking the barriers between people and technology’.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition laptop: features 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and a variety of graphics options, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, aimed at creative professionals.

laptop: features 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and a variety of graphics options, including the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, aimed at creative professionals. The SpatialLabs Go app: this received an update, which means it now leverages AI to automatically convert and display 2D content into stereoscopic 3D, such as videos, images, simple games and video call feeds.

app: this received an update, which means it now leverages AI to automatically convert and display 2D content into stereoscopic 3D, such as videos, images, simple games and video call feeds. The ConceptD 3 lineup: also gets an expansion with new clamshell models featuring a 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and new convertible models with 15.6-inch displays.

New Chromebooks

Acer announced four new Chromebooks, hoping to leave no one out with the range it says will cater to business, school and fun. We’ve got the Acer Chromebook 514, Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515 and the Chromebook Spin 314.

Chromebook 514: the 14-inch ‘all-around performer’, basically the device Acer reckons can handle anything.

the 14-inch ‘all-around performer’, basically the device Acer reckons can handle anything. Chromebook Spin 514: convertible 14-inch model built for video conferencing on-the-go.

convertible 14-inch model built for video conferencing on-the-go. Chromebook 515: targeted at ‘performance and conferencing’, this unit has a 15.6-inch display and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors.

targeted at ‘performance and conferencing’, this unit has a 15.6-inch display and is powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. Chromebook Spin 314: the more budget-friendly of the bunch, with a 14-inch display and up to 10 hours of battery.

A breakdown of each unit, including Australian pricing, can be found here.

Predator Orion 7000 Headlines [email protected]

The company used [email protected] to unleash upon us the Predator Orion 7000 desktop, notably running on Intel’s soon-to-launch 12th-gen CPU.

Headlining the Predator Orion 7000 beast is:

Support for up to 64GB of RAM

Up to an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU

A range of storage options (both SSDs and HDDs)

Built-in Wi-Fi 6E

10 USB ports (both Type-A and Type-C)

Predator Gaming Desk: comes with a cup holder attachment, an included headphone stand and a 55-inch carbon-fibre top that can be covered by a massive Predator mouse pad, if that’s what you’re into.

Acer also made not one, but two different gaming projectors, with the GD711 offering LED projection at up to a 4K UHD resolution and a variable refresh rate, while the GM712 uses a lamp-based projector that can pump out up to 3,600 lumens.

An in-depth look at the Predator, as well as Australian pricing, can be found here.

More Gaming Monitors

Nitro XV2 Series: the Nitro XV272U KF is a 27-inch WQHD monitor that boasts a 300 Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync to enhance visual performance by varying the display’s refresh rate to match that of the GPU, eliminating choppy gameplay. A low 0.5 ms (G-to-G) response time. The Nitro XV272U KF monitor sits on an Ergostand.

Acer CB273U Monitor: the Acer CB273U is a 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) IPS, 8-bit colour monitor. Acer is pitching this one at creators who enjoy playing games on the side.

[email protected] Gave Us Another Projector

Acer also gave us another projector, the L811 Laser.

Acer L811 Laser Projector: an ultra-short-throw laser projector that offers HDR10-compatible 4K resolution and 3,000 lumens of brightness. It’s capable of offering a 120-inch projection from only 31 cms. Content can also be projected in 3D at 144 Hz 24P via 3D Blu-ray.

There ya have it folks, everything announced at [email protected] overnight.