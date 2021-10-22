Overwatch’s McCree Is Now Cole Cassidy

Overwatch’s McCree will now be known as Cole Cassidy, the developers announced today, further distancing the character from designer Jesse McCree, one of the men named in the “Cosby Suite” allegations.

“The first thing a renegade loses is their name, and this one gave up his long ago,” the Twitter reveal reads. “Running from his past meant running from himself, and each passing year only widened the divide between who he had been and what he had become. But in every cowboy’s life, there comes a time where he has to stop and make a stand. To make this new Overwatch better, to make things right, he had to be honest with his team and himself. The cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.”

Meet Cole Cassidy. Rides into Overwatch October 26. pic.twitter.com/CT6PmaNXNs — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

McCree (the developer, not the cowboy) left Blizzard in August amidst a period of turmoil for Activision Blizzard as a whole. A lawsuit filed on July 20 by the state of California claimed that the company’s leadership had negligently allowed an environment rife with sexual harassment and abuse to fester within its walls.