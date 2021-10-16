Remastered GTA Trilogy Will Seemingly Feature GTA V-Style Controls And High-Res Textures

If Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition was a boat, it would have sunk by now after all the recent leaks. First, there was the leaked rating information, then leaked achievements. Now, more details about how the game will play, box art, and its apparent PC specs have also slipped out into the wild.

Kotaku first reported on the then-rumoured GTA Trilogy remasters back in August. Later, on October 8, after foreign rating information leaked the game’s existence, Rockstar Games finally announced the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition with a tiny teaser, confirming that the package will contain GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Since then, Rockstar hasn’t shared any new details about the upcoming collection, beyond some vague information shared in a newswire post, where it explained the trilogy will contain updated visuals and “modern gameplay enhancements.”

But, thanks to dataminers we now know more about this highly-anticipated collection.

Over on the GTAForums, user alloc8or shared a yet-to-be-released description and support article found buried in the Rockstar servers that references improved, GTA V-like controls as well as other enhancements. (Alloc8or also leaked out the achievements earlier this week.)

“Three iconic cities, three epic stories. Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail.”

The description does mention three iconic cities, which seems odd considering GTA San Andreas actually contains three cities, not one. But I think Rockstar is just counting the whole state as a city so it can use this the admittedly nice-sounding marketing line of “Three iconic cities, three epic stories.”

Also found by the same user was more text that talked about a limited-time deal Rockstar games might have for folks who buy the remastered collection on its own PC launcher.

“By purchasing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition from store.rockstargames.com or the Rockstar Games Launcher by January 5th, 2022, you’ll receive a $US10 ($13) discount on your next purchase through the Rockstar Games Launcher or Rockstar Web Stores on qualifying products of $US15 ($20) or more (exchange rates apply). Discount expires January 16th, 2022″

The cut-off date of January 5, 2022, seems to line up perfectly with what I’ve and others have heard about a possible November release for the collection, which is planned to hit Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC later this year.

But wait, there’s more leaked information! That same user, alloc8or, has dug up what appears to be the game’s PC spec requirements. (Some folks have pointed out that the Intel CPUs seem wrong, but this appears to be a typo.)

Minimum requirements: – Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB – 8 GB RAM – 45 GB Storage Space – Windows 10 Recommended: – Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB – 16 GB RAM – 45 GB Storage Space – Windows 10

What’s interesting is that it appears the full collection will take up around 45 GB of space. In comparison, all three original versions of III, Vice City, and San Andreas only amount to 5GB on PC. Perhaps some uncompressed audio files and larger, higher-quality textures are inflating the size so much?

Oh, and because at this point, everything but the actual game has leaked, another user on the GTA Forums was able to locate the box art for the games on Rockstar’s asset servers. They aren’t very exciting, but it is yet one more thing leaked out ahead of schedule.

At this point, as hype grows bigger and bigger for these remastered games, it seems the next thing most fans want is actual gameplay footage and screenshots. And I suspect we will be getting those sooner than later, either from Rockstar or some determined dataminer.