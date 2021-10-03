The Week In Games: Metroid, Far Cry 6, And Nick All-Star Brawl

Wowza! After a few weeks of mostly quiet release slates, here comes the first full week of October to remind us all that we are truly in the Fall season. Things are going to get busy.

This week along has Far Cry 6, a brand new 2D Metroid game with Dread and the super-hyped Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Plus Alan Wake Remastered, a new Monkey Ball game, Tetris Effect coming to Switch. Looking ahead, this fall isn’t as packed with big titles as past autumns, but it won’t be a dead season for big releases.

Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 4

Toree 2 | Switch

Tuesday, October 5

Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC

BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One

Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases | Switch

AmaneSwitch | Switch

RiMS Racing | Switch

Hotel Magnate | PC

Wednesday, October 6

Art of Rally | PS5, PS4

Jack Axe | PC

Thursday, October 7

Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch

Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch

Creepy Tales 2 | Switch

Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch

PandaBall | Switch

Jack Axe | Switch

Drum Box | Switch

Sophia’s World | Switch

Panmorphia | Switch

Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colours, Game for Kids | Switch

The Lightbringer | Switch, PC

Business Tour Deluxe | Switch

The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria | Switch

Lotus Bloom | Switch

InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch

Gang Beasts | Switch

Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC

Whisper Trip – Chapter 1 | PC

Blade of Darkness | PC

Friday, October 8