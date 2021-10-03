The Week In Games: Metroid, Far Cry 6, And Nick All-Star Brawl

Wowza! After a few weeks of mostly quiet release slates, here comes the first full week of October to remind us all that we are truly in the Fall season. Things are going to get busy.
This week along has Far Cry 6, a brand new 2D Metroid game with Dread and the super-hyped Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Plus Alan Wake Remastered, a new Monkey Ball game, Tetris Effect coming to Switch. Looking ahead, this fall isn’t as packed with big titles as past autumns, but it won’t be a dead season for big releases.
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, October 4
-
Toree 2 | Switch
Tuesday, October 5
-
Exophobia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl |PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
-
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Levithan | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4, PC
-
BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PS4, Xbox One
-
Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey | PS5, PS4
-
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
-
Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases | Switch
-
AmaneSwitch | Switch
-
RiMS Racing | Switch
-
Hotel Magnate | PC
Wednesday, October 6
-
Art of Rally | PS5, PS4
-
Jack Axe | PC
Thursday, October 7
- Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- No Longer Home | Xbox One, Switch
- Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire | Switch
- Creepy Tales 2 | Switch
- Prehistoric Life Puzzles | Switch
- PandaBall | Switch
- Jack Axe | Switch
- Drum Box | Switch
- Sophia’s World | Switch
- Panmorphia | Switch
- Balloon Pop – Learning Letters, Numbers, Colours, Game for Kids | Switch
- The Lightbringer | Switch, PC
- Business Tour Deluxe | Switch
- The Marauder Chronicles: Curse Over Valdria | Switch
- Lotus Bloom | Switch
- InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game | Switch
- Gang Beasts | Switch
- Age of Darkness Final Stand | PC
- Whisper Trip – Chapter 1 | PC
- Blade of Darkness | PC
Friday, October 8
-
Rain City | Xbox One
-
Night Reverie | PC
-
Metroid Dread | Switch
-
Tetris Effect: Connected | Switch
-
Lord of the Click 2 | Xbox One
-
Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karhala | Switch
-
Bouncy Bullets 2 | Switch
-
AAA Clock | Switch
-
Medieval Tower Defence | Switch
-
Toroom | Switch
-
The Adventures of Spunk Dodgers and Splat | Switch
-
Peace, Death!! 2 | PC
