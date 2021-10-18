This Week In Games: It’s Peppa Pig’s Time To Shine

While we have a brief reprieve from the October onslaught of AAA titles, there are still plenty of new video games this week. The most anticipated are obviously The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and My Friend Peppa Pig, which promise to be bangers.

The big theme this week is sims, whether you want to build an aquarium, live life on the farm, or be the kind of YouTube that revels in “heated gaming moments”, there’s plenty to escape into.

Alisa | PC

Aquarium Designer | PC

B.A.T.S. | PS4

Cards of the Dead | Xbox, PC

Crazy Gravity | PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox

Dead Estate | PC

Die After Sunset | PC

Disciples: Liberation | PS4, PS5, XBOX

Energy Cycle Edge | Xbox

Escape Simulator | PC

Evertried | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Farming Life | PC

Growbot | PC

Inscryption | PC

Into The Pit | PC, Xbox

Mainframe Defenders | Xbox, PC

Murder Diaries 2 | PS4, Xbox, Switch

My Friend Peppa Pig | Xbox, PS4, Switch,

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition | PC

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox

Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox

Sakura Nova | PS4, PS5, Switch

Sheepo | PS4, PS5, Xbox

Skul: The Hero Slayer | Xbox, PS4, Switch

Undying | PC

War Mongrels | PC

We Are The Dwarves | PS4

YouTubers Life 2 | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox

Zombo Buster Rising | Xbox

There’s truly something for everyone here, so let’s dive into trailer town so you can see if any tickle your fancy. Let’s kick things off with the most anticipated game: My Friend Peppa Pig.

A lot to consider there. Which of the new video games this week are you looking forward to most? See anything you like?