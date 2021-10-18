This Week In Games: It’s Peppa Pig’s Time To Shine

While we have a brief reprieve from the October onslaught of AAA titles, there are still plenty of new video games this week. The most anticipated are obviously The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and My Friend Peppa Pig, which promise to be bangers.
The big theme this week is sims, whether you want to build an aquarium, live life on the farm, or be the kind of YouTube that revels in “heated gaming moments”, there’s plenty to escape into.
Alisa | PC
Aquarium Designer | PC
B.A.T.S. | PS4
Cards of the Dead | Xbox, PC
Crazy Gravity | PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox
Dead Estate | PC
Die After Sunset | PC
Disciples: Liberation | PS4, PS5, XBOX
Energy Cycle Edge | Xbox
Escape Simulator | PC
Evertried | PS4, Xbox, Switch
Farming Life | PC
Growbot | PC
Inscryption | PC
Into The Pit | PC, Xbox
Mainframe Defenders | Xbox, PC
Murder Diaries 2 | PS4, Xbox, Switch
My Friend Peppa Pig | Xbox, PS4, Switch,
No Straight Roads: Encore Edition | PC
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Xbox
Toy Soldiers HD | PS4, Xbox
Sakura Nova | PS4, PS5, Switch
Sheepo | PS4, PS5, Xbox
Skul: The Hero Slayer | Xbox, PS4, Switch
Undying | PC
War Mongrels | PC
We Are The Dwarves | PS4
YouTubers Life 2 | PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox
Zombo Buster Rising | Xbox
There’s truly something for everyone here, so let’s dive into trailer town so you can see if any tickle your fancy. Let’s kick things off with the most anticipated game: My Friend Peppa Pig.
A lot to consider there. Which of the new video games this week are you looking forward to most? See anything you like?
