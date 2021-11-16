Don’t Let Halo Infinite Make You Forget About The Great New Game Pass Additions

It’s hard to believe, I know, but there are other games coming to Xbox that don’t start with Halo and end with Infinite. Over the next two weeks, Microsoft will add 10 more games to Xbox Game Pass. Here’s what’s struck me: I’ve been watching these rollouts like a hawk for several years. For the first time I can recall, every forthcoming addition will be available via Xbox Cloud Gaming:

November 16

Dead Space, via EA Play (Cloud)

Dragon Age: Origins, via EA Play (Cloud)

November 17

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console, PC)

November 18

Exo One (Cloud, Console, PC)

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console, PC)

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console, PC)

UnDungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)

November 23

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC)

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console, PC)

November 30

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console, PC)

The platform’s push into cloud gaming has been clear for some time, with Xbox head Phil Spencer working overtime recently to create buzz. Yesterday, an airy but nonetheless interesting British GQ profile detailed Microsoft’s push into the tech. Cloud gaming options for Xbox games first became available in 2019 but have rapidly expanded in recent months. For some Xbox users, you can now stream games directly on your console. Someday soon, a similar option will be available on your smart TV. And you can already do so on mobile devices, with varying results.

“At some point in our future, more people are going to be part of the Xbox community on mobile than they are on any other device, just by the nature of how many mobile phones there are,” Spencer told Axios Gaming.

But nothing can stop the endless churn. The following will leave the Xbox Game Pass library as of November 30:

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console, PC)

FIFA 19 (Console and PC)

Football Manager 2021 (PC)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console, PC)

Haven (Cloud, Console, PC)

Hello Neighbour (Cloud, Console, PC)

Morkredd (Cloud, Console, PC)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

And on December 8, the same day as Halo Infinite’s official full release, Destiny 2: Beyond Light — a well-received expansion to an immensely popular loot-shooter made by the original makers of Halo — will no longer be available on Game Pass. Two other massive Destiny 2 expansions, Forsaken and Shadowkeep, are still playable (and don’t appear to be going anywhere). Starting December 7, Forsaken will be free to all players before it disappears into the void in February.