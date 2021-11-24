Halo Infinite Cheaters Are Insta-Clicking Heads With Aimbots

Though its campaign isn’t out yet, 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite is already seeing massive success on account of its free-to-play multiplayer that launched just last week. Unfortunately for those playing with dignity and respect, it seems cheaters are out in full force, resorting to dubious tactics like aimbots and wallhacks to get some impressively impossible kills and fluff their scores.

As evidenced by a clip from Twitch streamer Douglas “DougisRaw” Wolf of himself watching a playback of his own encounter with a Halo Infinite cheater earlier this week, it seems players are modding either their game or controller — or both — to deploy various exploits. In the below video, DougisRaw can be seen not just vulgarly criticising the offending player but also getting straight-up rekt by the cheater in question.

So I tried my 10 placements on M+K for Halo….. pic.twitter.com/yV3hIqNBZh — Doug (@DougisRaw) November 22, 2021

It’s pretty evident that regardless of where DougisRaw is, the cheating Halo Infinite player immediately locates him — and others — to insta-click heads. Whether he’s hiding behind cover or not even in the frame at all, the cheater always knows. And this is thanks to both aimbots and wallhacks, mods that help automate target acquisition and alter the properties of walls, respectively.

DougisRaw isn’t the only person showcasing Halo Infinite cheaters in all their unceremonious glory. Over on the game’s subreddit, user KanoxHD posted a video of themselves also getting killed by someone using an aimbot. Just watch how the reticle finds and follows players instantly.

It should be fine to be bad at games. Everyone starts from somewhere, after all. Equally, it should also be fine to learn how to get better at games. That’s often what makes them fun — growing and improving your skills. But resorting to cheats just to get a high K/D ain’t it. And while 343 Industries has said there needs to be anti-cheat in competitive games, especially those like Halo Infinite that are cross-play between PC and Xbox consoles, it’s unclear what steps the developer will take to address these issues.

As Halo Infinite players have cheaters to contend with, fans of the game are pretty pissed about the battle pass’ progression. There have been some improvements, and 343 Industries did give out a bonus gift for all the troubles, but the backlash particularly around cosmetics is still intensifying.

