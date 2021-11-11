Here Are The Cheapest Copies of Shin Megami Tensei V In Australia

After a four-year wait, we’re only a few weeks away from finally being able to play Shin Megami Tensei V. Revealed back in 2017, the long-awaited next instalment for developer Atlus’ popular RPG series launches on November 12, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Similar to previous entries in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V drops you into the middle of a war between angels and demons, which has begun to spill over into our reality. You play as a high-schooler who is transformed into the “Nahobino” – a being that’s neither a human nor a deity – and who is tasked with protecting our world from the invading demonic forces.

This isn’t the first Shin Megami Tensei release of 2021. An impressive HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne was released earlier this year, featuring Dante from the Devil May Cry series. If you’re looking to scratch that Atlus RPG itch before the new game rolls around, Shin Megami Tensei III holds up fantastically.

If the name Shin Megami Tensei doesn’t ring any bells for you, you might know the series from its incredibly popular spin-off series, Persona. In any case, here’s where you can grab a cheap copy of Shin Megami Tensei V in Australia.

Where can you get Shin Megami Tensei V for cheap?

If you’re after the cheapest copy of the Shin Megami Tensei V in Australia, both Amazon Australia and The Gamesmen are selling the Switch game for $68, which will save you $11.95 off its $79.95 RRP. If you want to save a little bit extra on shipping, Amazon offers it for free.

After that, Shin Megami Tensei V is on sale for $69 through Kogan, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and Catch. So take your pick there.

Here’s everywhere you can pick up a copy of Shin Megami Tensei V for cheap in Australia:

Shin Megami Tensei V launches on the Nintendo Switch in Australia tomorrow, November 12.