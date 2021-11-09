The Best Borderlands 2 DLC Is Yours For Free

Do you like free things? They’re certainly a lot cheaper than expensive things, I find. A free thing you could have right now is Borderlands 2’s original Tiny Tina DLC, up on the Epic Game Store now as a standalone expansion (for which the correct name is “expandalone”). The idea is to get you all excited about next year’s Tina Tina’s Wonderland.

I’ll be honest, it’ll take an awful lot to get me excited to play more Borderlands. The original 2009 game was a refreshing approach to four-player co-op, with a then-novel graphical style, but wow did its “humour” get tiring fast. I had some fun with chums, until the whole thing just felt exhausting.

The first sequel just seemed like a lot more of the same, only now with way too much undeserved confidence. Remember that dubstep trailer? “96.5% MORE WUB WUB.” Brrrr. Yeah. To me it always felt like the video game embodiment of Randy Pitchford doing a magic trick at a gaming event.

But maybe you loved it? And maybe you loved Borderlands 3 even more, and have been dangling from the ceiling with excitement waiting for next March’s Wonderland. Or, as is very possible, the promo material for Wonderland has you pondering a return to the franchise? (For which the correct name is “Ponderland.”)

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep was the best-received piece of Borderlands 2 DLC, so it’s a smart move to repackage it as its own shorter game. While the character was in Borderlands 3 (though called just Tina that time), it’s been a not-inconsiderable seven years since she was last the focus.

If you want to play the game on PlayStation, Xbox, or on PC via Steam, it’ll cost you a not-bad $US10 ($14). However, pick it up on the Epic Games Store before the 16th, and you can have it on PC for nada.

Meanwhile, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is set for March 25, next year. So expect it to release around May.