Amazon Web Services Outage Affects Several Major Games

Amazon Web Services, upon which much of the internet is built, is experiencing issues with its biggest hub of data centres. Naturally, this means a lot of folks are having trouble logging into and playing some of their favourite games.

According to reports that started popping up this morning (h/t PC Gamer), games like Destiny 2, League of Legends, Valorant, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Dead by Daylight have become unstable due to ongoing problems with AWS. While Amazon has yet to formally acknowledge the issue, the Twitter support account recently noted in a reply to a user that this is all stemming from AWS largest data region, US-EAST-1.

“We’re aware of a problem causing login attempts to fail and are working on a fix,” reads a notice on Riot Games’ League of Legends support site. The message, posted over an hour ago, has yet to be resolved.

Other affected services include Ubisoft’s Uplay platform, the Epic Games Store, Disney+, and even Amazon itself, with some users having difficulty searching for items on the massive online marketplace.

Fortunately, the relatively isolated nature of this technical malfunction means that not everyone is experiencing these problems. But when almost every major company builds their web presence on the same platform, even minor downtime is going to affect hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people.

“Our service teams have reported they’ve identified the cause and are working towards resolving this currently,” AWS support told another Twitter user.

Amazon Web Services reportedly controls 33 per cent of the cloud computing market, eclipsing competitors like Microsoft and Google. It’s how the absurdly huge company makes most of the money it needs to send its CEO into space. And days like today show just how frustrating and potentially dangerous this sort of technological consolidation can be in a world increasingly reliant on digital solutions.