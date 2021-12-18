Amiga A500 Mini Launches March 2022 With 25 Games

Yesterday, Retro Games Ltd. announced that its full licensed mini version of the popular late ‘80s computer, the Amiga A500, would be out on March 25, 2022 and also revealed the full list of the 25 games included with the retro-inspired device.
First announced back in August 2021, the Amiga A500 Mini is a shrunk-down recreation of the 1987 A500 PC, even including an integrated keyboard like the classic A500. It will cost $US140 ($196) when it releases on March 25.
This new officially licensed Amiga Mini is similar to other popular recreated retro consoles, like the NES and SNES mini or those Atari Flashback consoles clogging up clearance aisles at various Walmarts. Like those past mini consoles, the A500 Mini comes bundled with 25 games, but players will also be able to use it to play other compatible games via a USB drive.
While we knew some of the 25 games included in the A500 Mini, the full list has now been revealed and it includes some beloved classics like Zool, Worms, and Alien Breed 3D. Here’s the full list:
- Alien Breed 3D
- Alien Breed: Special Edition ’92
- Another World
- Arcade Pool
- ATR: All Terrain Racing
- Battle Chess
- Cadaver
- California Games
- The Chaos Engine
- Dragons Breath
- F-16 Combat Pilot
- Kick Off 2
- The Lost Patrol
- Paradroid 90
- Pinball Dreams
- Project-X: Special Edition 93
- Qwak
- The Sentinel
- Simon the Sorcerer
- Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe
- Stunt Car Racer
- Super Cars II
- Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back
- Worms: The Director’s Cut
- Zool: Ninja Of The “Nth” Dimension
The Amiga A500 Mini outputs a 720p HD image at either the original 50Hz or 60Hz refresh rates. It will also include some CRT filters and other visual settings that players can tweak until they get it just right. The A500 Mini also includes a controller and a two-button mouse.
