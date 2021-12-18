Amiga A500 Mini Launches March 2022 With 25 Games

Yesterday, Retro Games Ltd. announced that its full licensed mini version of the popular late ‘80s computer, the Amiga A500, would be out on March 25, 2022 and also revealed the full list of the 25 games included with the retro-inspired device.

First announced back in August 2021, the Amiga A500 Mini is a shrunk-down recreation of the 1987 A500 PC, even including an integrated keyboard like the classic A500. It will cost $US140 ($196) when it releases on March 25.

This new officially licensed Amiga Mini is similar to other popular recreated retro consoles, like the NES and SNES mini or those Atari Flashback consoles clogging up clearance aisles at various Walmarts. Like those past mini consoles, the A500 Mini comes bundled with 25 games, but players will also be able to use it to play other compatible games via a USB drive.

While we knew some of the 25 games included in the A500 Mini, the full list has now been revealed and it includes some beloved classics like Zool, Worms, and Alien Breed 3D. Here’s the full list:

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition ’92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

The Chaos Engine

Dragons Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

The Lost Patrol

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition 93

Qwak

The Sentinel

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Titus The Fox: To Marrakech And Back

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The “Nth” Dimension

The Amiga A500 Mini outputs a 720p HD image at either the original 50Hz or 60Hz refresh rates. It will also include some CRT filters and other visual settings that players can tweak until they get it just right. The A500 Mini also includes a controller and a two-button mouse.