Free Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl DLC Adds 20 Cool New Costumes

Nick All-Star Brawl was released in October. That might not seem like long ago, but if you were stuck wearing the same outfit since then, you’d probably be desperate for some new looks too. Luckily for both the fighters and fans, a new update out now for most platforms has finally added new costumes to the Smash Bros-like fighter.

Released yesterday, the new Nick All-Star Brawl update adds 20 new costumes for folks playing on PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam. Nearly all the new skins are inspired by alternate looks that these popular characters have sported at one point or another. For example, Zim from Invader Zim now has a costume that is based on his human disguise often seen in the show when he goes to school.

Perhaps the coolest new costumes are for the TMNT characters, specifically the ninja turtles themselves. Michelangelo and Leonardo now have alternate looks that are directly inspired by their original black-and-white comic book designs. And April O’Neil now has a green costume based on an action figure of the character from back in the day. Neat!

This new costume pack is currently available for free on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Switch owners will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on these new outfits.

While the hype around Nick All-Star Brawl has cooled somewhat since it came in hot on October 5, the community around the game is still very active. Players have held multiple tournaments, including one in October that banned Michelangelo due to his unfairly powerful combos.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl shipped with 20 characters, but the devs have plans to add more. Dataminers combing through the game’s files shortly after launch found evidence that Garfield and TMNT villain Shredder might be coming to the game in the future. Hopefully, they’ll also get some cool-looking alternate costumes.