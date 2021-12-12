See Games Differently

The Week In Games: Yay, More Shovel Knight

1

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: December 13, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:alfred hitchcock
gamescomin video gamesrecord of lodoss war deedlit in wonder labyrinthsanta sshovel knighttechnology internetvertigovideo game platformsvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gamingwindows games
The Week In Games: Yay, More Shovel Knight
Image: Yacht Club Games

Shovel Knight might be everywhere, but I can’t be mad about it. The pixel art hero is back again in a brand new game. This time, however in Shovel knight Pocket Dungeon, the tough shovel-wielding warrior has to solve puzzles to proceed. I assume with a shovel, of course.

The month is halfway over, Christmas is almost here and so you’d expect the number of cool-looking games releasing this week to be pretty low. Wrong! Between stuff like The Gunk, Trash Sailors, that new puzzle-focused Shovel Knight spin-off, and even a relic of the past with a Wii U release, too. Trying to play some of these games as quickly as possible so I can possibly talk about them in my Game of the Year list is going to be tricky, but I’ll give it a shot.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, December 13

  • Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • My Universe – Doctors & Nurses | Switch

Tuesday, December 14

  • Clockwork Aquario | PS4, Switch
  • Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Ultimate Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Among Us | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
  • Asteroids: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Resuce | PC
  • Greak : Memories of Azur | PS4, Xbox One
  • One Hand Clapping | Switch
  • Noble Fates | PC

Wednesday, December 15

  • Aeterna Noctis | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Xbox One

  • Clid the Snail | PC

  • Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS5

  • The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel | Switch

  • Deiland: Pocket Planet | PC

Thursday, December 16

  • The Gunk | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Alien Isolation | iOS, Android
  • Trash Quest | Switch
  • Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | PS5, PS4, PC
  • Circus Pocus | Xbox One
  • Moon | PS5, PS4
  • Black Bird | PS5, PS4
  • Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo | PC
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake | PC
  • Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One
  • Sakura Santa | Switch
  • Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles – Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers | Switch
  • The Enigma Machine | Switch
  • OMNO | Switch
  • Love Pop! | Switch
  • Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append | Switch
  • Moonbound | Switch
  • RTO 3 | Wii U
  • Trash Sailors | PC

Friday, December 17

  • Aspire: Ina’s Tale | Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ancient Cities | PC
  • Power Pushout | PC, Mac
  • Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | PC
  • Forgotten Hill Disillusion | Switch
  • HIM & HER 3 | Switch
  • Sky Fleet | PC

    

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • It’s great to see Epic “We want iOS and Android to not lock us into one market place” Games really practicing what they preach and allowing gamers choice of where to buy FFVII Remake on PC.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.