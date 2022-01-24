Microids Announces Three New Garfield Games Are Coming

I’m sorry, Jon… I was so hungry. For more Garfield games.

The Garfieldverse has had video game additions to it since the ’80s, with the most recent existence of the tabby cat in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Of course, Garfield just appears in the game. The most recent Garfield-centric game comes in the form of Garfield Kart Furious Racing, a Mario Kart clone that takes members of the Garfieldverse and teaches them how to drive.

The publisher of Garfield Kart Furious Racing and its simpler predecessor Garfield Kart is a French developer and publisher known as Microids, and they made a big announcement via Twitter.

Always more lasagna ???? Three new Garfield games will be released in the next few years! Toujours plus de lasagnes ???? Garfield sera la star de 3 nouveaux jeux Microids qui sortiront progressivement au cours des prochaines années ! pic.twitter.com/ypVUNcuWmB — Microids (@Microids_off) January 20, 2022

That’s right. You read correctly, and if you can read French, you read that correctly too. Microids will be working on three new Garfield-centric games in the next few years. According to Comicbook, the publisher announced that it has signed an agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products to produce the three games after Viacom fully acquired the rights to Garfield back in 2019. While we don’t know what the Garfield games will be about, it is reported that they will be different genres. This means we could potentially have a Garfield roguelike, a Garfield Metroidvania, and a Garfield dating simulator. Or none of those at all and something else entirely.

Alain Milly, the editorial director for Microids, said in a statement:

“We are thrilled by this new agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products! Garfield is a well-known and family-friendly IP fitting perfectly our portfolio made of popular franchises for all ages. Following successful collaborations on Garfield: Wild Ride and Garfield Kart Furious Racing, we are incredibly honoured to work with ViacomCBS Consumer Products on three new games.”

The thing about having little information is that your imagination can run wild. What if Garfield was a rugged assassin on the move for his next kill? What if you play Jon, and you must escape the hungry grips of your cynical cat? What if you race as Garfield with other Garfield characters in karts but this time, they are even more furious? Anything is possible.

Yes, this is being posted on a Monday. I realise that this might anger him.