Microids Announces Three New Garfield Games Are Coming

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: January 24, 2022 at 12:18 pm -
Filed to:garfield
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

I’m sorry, Jon… I was so hungry. For more Garfield games.

The Garfieldverse has had video game additions to it since the ’80s, with the most recent existence of the tabby cat in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Of course, Garfield just appears in the game. The most recent Garfield-centric game comes in the form of Garfield Kart Furious RacingMario Kart clone that takes members of the Garfieldverse and teaches them how to drive.

The publisher of Garfield Kart Furious Racing and its simpler predecessor Garfield Kart is a French developer and publisher known as Microids, and they made a big announcement via Twitter.

That’s right. You read correctly, and if you can read French, you read that correctly too. Microids will be working on three new Garfield-centric games in the next few years. According to Comicbook, the publisher announced that it has signed an agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products to produce the three games after Viacom fully acquired the rights to Garfield back in 2019. While we don’t know what the Garfield games will be about, it is reported that they will be different genres. This means we could potentially have a Garfield roguelike, a Garfield Metroidvania, and a Garfield dating simulator. Or none of those at all and something else entirely.

Alain Milly, the editorial director for Microids, said in a statement:

“We are thrilled by this new agreement with ViacomCBS Consumer Products! Garfield is a well-known and family-friendly IP fitting perfectly our portfolio made of popular franchises for all ages. Following successful collaborations on Garfield: Wild Ride and Garfield Kart Furious Racing, we are incredibly honoured to work with ViacomCBS Consumer Products on three new games.”

The thing about having little information is that your imagination can run wild. What if Garfield was a rugged assassin on the move for his next kill? What if you play Jon, and you must escape the hungry grips of your cynical cat? What if you race as Garfield with other Garfield characters in karts but this time, they are even more furious? Anything is possible.

Yes, this is being posted on a Monday. I realise that this might anger him.

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Reminds me of that freaky Garfield strip that pops up every now and then but I highly doubt we’re gonna get some horrific Dark Souls Garfield game.

