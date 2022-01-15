Japanese Animator Combines Gundam Model Building With Dazzling Stop Animation

Please watch this stop animation Gundam model assemble itself from a sprue in the coolest way possible.
The creation of Japanese animator and Gunpla model builder Yukishiro, is a wild blend of stop animation techniques, camera work, anime tropes, and note-perfect model construction. Yukishiro’s YouTube channel, [Stop motion] Yukishiro, is full of similarly spectacular builds. Yukishiro started catching attention online when they uploaded their latest video to their Twitter account:
【コマ撮り】≪もう一つの物語≫RGの進化と継承のガンダム「RG 1/144 Hi-νガンダム(ハイニューガンダム)」[Gundam Stop Motion]#コマ撮り #ガンプラ #動くオモ写 #StopMotion pic.twitter.com/JTs575MPAB
— 雪代-YUKISHIRO (@yukishiro__3) January 14, 2022
Yukishiro’s video work is as time-consuming as their model building. Here, they complain about a dead arm from constant photography adjustment.
追加カットのため人々にコマ撮りの撮影!!
数ヶ月間やってなかったので腕がとんでもなく鈍りました(笑)#ガンプラ #コマ撮り pic.twitter.com/FNf2Hl3UC0
— 雪代-YUKISHIRO (@yukishiro__3) January 10, 2022
And they gave an update on the building edit for the video we’re now enjoying in November last year.
【コマ撮りメイキング】
aftereffectで微調整をしているシーン。
一度「バレ消し」で切り取ったパーツを改めて切りなおして数ミリ動かすだけの作業です。
この微妙な位置や動きでリアルさが変わります！#ガンプラ #コマ撮り pic.twitter.com/sYRGn7F2dM
— 雪代-YUKISHIRO (@yukishiro__3) November 26, 2021
It’s the fact that Yukishiro can combine the sensibilities of various Gundam anime with stop animation techniques that make the video so eye-popping. The things they’re doing, particularly in the video’s final sequence, are so spectacular it’s hard to believe what you’re watching isn’t an anime.
The model itself is the RG 1/144 Hi-ν Gundam sold by Bandai Hobby. You can find the same one in Australia for about $90. The model is fully poseable once completed, with armour plates that slide around to allow greater joint articulation. That little ν symbol in the model’s name is the Greek letter for Nv, represented as Nu, and pronounced “Nee”, by the way.
The model is based on a suit from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children, a 1988 novel written by Yoshiyuki Tomino and illustrated by Haruhiko Mikimoto.
Gundam models, referred to as Gunpla, have always been popular among fans of the legendary mecha anime franchise. Because of the time and care required to build these models, Gunpla has seen a resurgence in popularity during the pandemic. Many new fans have begun picking up Gunpla models to pass the time in isolation.
Kind of makes me want to pick one up (he says, hearing his loved ones groan at the proposition of yet another hobby).
Log in to comment on this story!Log in