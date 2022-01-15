Japanese Animator Combines Gundam Model Building With Dazzling Stop Animation

Please watch this stop animation Gundam model assemble itself from a sprue in the coolest way possible.

The creation of Japanese animator and Gunpla model builder Yukishiro, is a wild blend of stop animation techniques, camera work, anime tropes, and note-perfect model construction. Yukishiro’s YouTube channel, [Stop motion] Yukishiro, is full of similarly spectacular builds. Yukishiro started catching attention online when they uploaded their latest video to their Twitter account:

Yukishiro’s video work is as time-consuming as their model building. Here, they complain about a dead arm from constant photography adjustment.

And they gave an update on the building edit for the video we’re now enjoying in November last year.

It’s the fact that Yukishiro can combine the sensibilities of various Gundam anime with stop animation techniques that make the video so eye-popping. The things they’re doing, particularly in the video’s final sequence, are so spectacular it’s hard to believe what you’re watching isn’t an anime.

The model itself is the RG 1/144 Hi-ν Gundam sold by Bandai Hobby. You can find the same one in Australia for about $90. The model is fully poseable once completed, with armour plates that slide around to allow greater joint articulation. That little ν symbol in the model’s name is the Greek letter for Nv, represented as Nu, and pronounced “Nee”, by the way.



The model is based on a suit from Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack – Beltorchika’s Children, a 1988 novel written by Yoshiyuki Tomino and illustrated by Haruhiko Mikimoto.

Gundam models, referred to as Gunpla, have always been popular among fans of the legendary mecha anime franchise. Because of the time and care required to build these models, Gunpla has seen a resurgence in popularity during the pandemic. Many new fans have begun picking up Gunpla models to pass the time in isolation.

Kind of makes me want to pick one up (he says, hearing his loved ones groan at the proposition of yet another hobby).

You can find Yokishiro on YouTube and Twitter.