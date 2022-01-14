See Games Differently

I Foresaw That Kirby Would Get A Gun, And I’m Sorry For Not Stopping Them

Image: Reddit

What have we done?

Kirby and the Forgotten Land got a release date, which is what everybody was gagging for, as well as a new trailer showcasing Kirby’s new abilities and the possibility to play the game co-op with a friend. It’s looking to be a stunning addition to the Kirby series, and the hype is real. However, the new game has introduced something very dangerous.

As reported by Ian, they gave Kirby a gun. Those sick freaks gave one of the most unknowingly powerful beings to exist in video games a gun. Aren’t they scared? Don’t they fear the consequences of their actions? Couldn’t they have seen this coming?

I, for one of many, saw it coming. Three years ago.

Back in my JB Hi-Fi days, I was approached by my co-worker to draw a poster for the new Resident Evil 2 game coming out. Having never played a Resident Evil game before, I figured I would play to my strengths and draw Kirby instead.

While this was a goofy silly moment for me, it clearly sent a message to HAL Laboratory, and that message was “Slam a fucking glock into the gluttonous orb’s nub”.

Of course, I simply jest. Kirby with a gun has been a long-running meme that I simply took part in, and there are images far better than mine. Take this absolutely gorgeous one from artist Tessa Schreiter, for example.

Image: Gekritzelz / Tumblr

And another fantastic one, this time from artist Xandra.

Image: Xandra / Twitter

The internet is a vast, beautiful, and horrible place. The beauty of it is that is filled to the brim with pictures of the round boy keeping that MF’ing thang on him. In saying that, I say hurrah that we have finally gotten what we wanted. On the other hand, to quote Jurassic Park:

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on March 25th, 2022.

