After 30 Years Of Kirby, Here’s What We Know About The New Game

What do we know about Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Quite a bit, as it turns out!

Kirby turns 30 this year, which means it’s prime time for a smashing new release and maybe even something to ruin his life.

As we know, Nintendo had a big celebration in 2020 for the 35th birthday of Mario, who looks his age. Fun was had, releases came, and everybody had a great time. This year, he turns 37 which is unimportant and not of note. However, our round friend Kirby turns 30 and the official Japanese Twitter account for Kirby posted this last week.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series! Please look forward to a variety of #Kirby30 activities coming soon. pic.twitter.com/BZO1rz4LwC — 星のカービィ (@Kirby_JP) January 12, 2022

One of the most notable celebrations for Kirby’s birthday at the moment is the upcoming release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which is Kirby’s first full foray into the 3D world. To get us pumped for the special boy’s special day, the folks over at Nintendo have been posting all kinds of updates of what’s to come in the new game so we’ve compiled a list of everything we know so far.

When is Kirby and the Forgotten Land coming out?

What we know: The release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land is March 25th 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

What does Kirby even do in the game?

So far, what we know is that Kirby traverses through a land that has seemingly been lost to time and fights all types of creatures in a vast world. Nintendo announced a new addition to gameplay, explaining that part of Kirby’s quest is to help rebuild Waddle Dee Town.

Help Kirby rebuild Waddle Dee Town! Don’t forget to visit the café, play the townsfolk’s favorite games, and chat with residents of Waddle Dee Town when #Kirby and the Forgotten Land comes to #NintendoSwitch on March 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/EmlYr6ORKS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 14, 2022

Are there any new copy abilities?

Yes! What we know is there are two new copy abilities for Kirby to absorb in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. As we know, Kirby takes on abilities by sucking his enemies up and gulping them down, copying their abilities in the process. In the new game, Kirby can get the Drill ability which he can use to drill stuff (shocker!), as well as the Ranger ability, which gives him a gun.

Get to know some of Kirby’s powerful new copy abilities in #Kirby and the Forgotten Land! ⭐ Ranger

⭐ Drill pic.twitter.com/qfDN4uy1Vy — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2022

Sorry, did you say they gave Kirby a gun?

Yes.

Does Kirby have any new friends?

Of course he does, who wouldn’t want to be friends with Kirby? Kirby and the Forgotten Land introduces us to a brand new friend to Kirby called Elfilin, a cute little flying rat that will accompany Kirby on his quest.

Meet Kirby’s newest friend, Elfilin! He’ll tag along for your adventures in #Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Aren’t his ears the cutest? pic.twitter.com/MCbt28x8gQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2022

Can I play it with my friend Bungus?

Assuming that Bungus would like to play Kirby and the Forgotten Land with you, yes! Much like Kirby games in the past, multiplayer is an option in this new game. Similarly to Bowser’s Fury, your friend (be it Bungus or anybody else) can join the game as Bandana Waddle Dee and can join you in your Kirby adventures and fight beside you in battles.

Could you show me Kirby fishing again? It calms me.

Absolutely. Kirby and Waddle Dee fishing together is a calming presence in the world.

Got any trailers to show?

You betcha! We’ve got the announcement trailer that gave us a first glimpse at the game, as well as a newer trailer showing off more of what’s in store.

As for what’s planned this year for Kirby’s 30th birthday, it seems like Nintendo will be dishing out events related to the bubblegum boy. We’ll keep you updated on what they have in store!