Kirby’s Mouthful Mode Is One Of The Funniest Things I’ve Ever Seen

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 10, 2022 at 10:29 am
Screenshot: Nintendo

Just as I wished for, more Kirby and the Forgotten Land content has come my way in today’s Nintendo Direct.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be Kirby’s first foray into the 3D platform world, and many are excited for what the game has to offer so far. Kirby has a gun now, Kirby can go fishing, Kirby can make friends, it’s got everything! Today’s Direct gave us a look at what else will be in the game, including the saving of Waddle-Dee’s being the main factor of building the Waddle Dee Town back up. The more Waddle-Dee’s you save, the more services will be available in the town. This includes the weapons shop, where you can upgrade your abilities in order to make them more effective.

Something that I wasn’t expecting, however, was the Mouthful Mode. That reveal was one of the funniest things I have ever seen in a Nintendo Direct.

Kirby Mouthful Mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Is this not the most jarring set of images you’ve ever seen? I’m obsessed.

The new Mouthful Mode allows Kirby to suck in large inanimate objects and use them to his advantage. Unlike the sentient beings he swallows up, Kirby does not wear a funny hat or have a gun. Instead, he is grotesquely stretched around these objects to use them as he pleases. Here are some of the Mouthful Modes that appeared in the Nintendo Direct.

Car Mouth

Kirby Mouthful Mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Car Mouth mode allows for Kirby to take control of a car (NOT drive it, as he doesn’t have his licence) and zoom around smashing shit.

Vending Mouth

Kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Vending Mouth mode allows for Kirby to take control of a vending machine and shoot juice cans at stuff.

Cone Mouth

Kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Cone Mouth mode allows for Kirby to take control of a traffic cone? And break stuff? Sure, I love it.

Scissor-Lift Mouth

kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Scissor-Lift Mouth mode allows for Kirby to stretch around a scissor-lift to get up to high places.

Ring Mouth

kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Ring Mouth mode allows for Kirby to pretty much become a sail and force strong winds out of his hole. Sorry for phrasing it like that, but I’m not wrong.

Light-Bulb Mouth

kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Light-Bulb Mouth mode turns Kirby into a light source, great for dark places! Kinda lift Watt from Paper Mario 64.

Arch Mouth

kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Arch Mouth mode allows Kirby to, in the word of M.I.A, “fly like paper, get high like planes”.

Water-Balloon Mouth

kirby mouthful mode
Screenshot: Nintendo

Alright, this one is my favourite. Look at him. Look at this squishy fool. Water-Balloon Mouth mode allows for Kirby to fill himself up with water and become a silly blobby guy, and go full Super Mario Sunshine mode on goop and gunk.

I’m sure more Mouthful Modes will be in the full game, but these are both grotesque and fantastic, and has just made me even more excited for Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches March 25th 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

