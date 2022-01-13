Mighty Kingdom And East Side Games Making Mobile Game Based On “Popular Legacy Sci-Fi Franchise”

Mobile gaming has a dream team hitting the scene.

Australian indie developer Mighty Kingdom has announced a new partnership with Vancouver-based East Side Games Group. The partnership will see Mighty Kingdom and East Side Games join forces on a two-year co-development deal. They will develop four games based on original IP and licensed properties.

So far, the duo has been working on an unnamed mobile game centred around a ‘popular legacy science-fiction franchise’. Could it be Dune? Star Trek perhaps? Maybe even Star W–

Sorry, Mickey Mouse himself just grabbed my wrist violently and told me “Haha, absolutely not!”.

Mighty Kingdom’s managing director and CEO Philip Mayes commented in the press release: