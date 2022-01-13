Mighty Kingdom And East Side Games Making Mobile Game Based On “Popular Legacy Sci-Fi Franchise”

Mobile gaming has a dream team hitting the scene.
Australian indie developer Mighty Kingdom has announced a new partnership with Vancouver-based East Side Games Group. The partnership will see Mighty Kingdom and East Side Games join forces on a two-year co-development deal. They will develop four games based on original IP and licensed properties.
So far, the duo has been working on an unnamed mobile game centred around a ‘popular legacy science-fiction franchise’. Could it be Dune? Star Trek perhaps? Maybe even Star W–
Sorry, Mickey Mouse himself just grabbed my wrist violently and told me “Haha, absolutely not!”.
Mighty Kingdom’s managing director and CEO Philip Mayes commented in the press release:
“Our work with ESG has been fantastic thus far, and we’re excited to strengthen our relationship. Between our combined pools of creativity, experience and technology, we know that with ESG, we’ll deliver rich experiences to players for years to come – both original stories, and well-known universes.”
Darcy Taylor, the CEO of East Side Games, also had this to say on the partnership:
“This expanded partnership with Mighty Kingdom is a testament to the quality and performance of our Game Kit technology that allows for a material decrease in the typical build to launch timeline for mobile games developed on the platform. Having Australia’s largest independent game developer join us for an additional three games speaks volumes about our platform. We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Mighty Kingdom and can’t wait to see the finished product!”
Mighty Kingdom was formed in 2010 and has specialised in narrative-based games, most notably in the family genre. They also happen to be one of the largest independent game developers in Australia. East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group that created the IdleKit platform, allowing them to develop titles such as Archer: Danger Phone, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, and Trailer Park Boys: Grea$y Money.
Utilising Mighty Kingdom’s narrative expertise and East Side Games’ IdleKit platform, the soon-to-be-announced science-fiction mobile game will be a joint venture of the two studios’ specialties and is expected to release in early 2022.
