See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 37 mins ago: January 12, 2022 at 3:54 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Alright, last week was pretty obvious.

I think I can give this win to everyone in one way or another, but the handsome face cursed to live on Kirby’s body was Keanu Reeves, actor and in-game non-gamer. Does he really need an explainer?

Gif: E3

Congratulations to all who commented, who referenced the sweet man himself in their own special way. As he deserves.

This week I’m shifting back into gamer mode. This guy is indeed from a game. He’s a real smart guy, or at least was. Who is he and what game is he from?

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.