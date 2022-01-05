See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

4
Published 58 mins ago: January 5, 2022 at 3:45 pm -
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Sorry about last week, I really did a number on Kirby.

But yes, if you didn’t get it, the cursed face put onto the little guy that’s shaped like a friend was none other than the Gaping Dragon from Dark Souls. The Gaping Dragon is a distant descendant of the Everlasting Dragons and is found in the Depths, near the gate to Blighttown. He is an abomination and probably has a foul stench. Nothing like Kirby.

Shouts out to transientmind, who nailed it very quickly. And shouts out to everyone else for being rightfully horrified.

This next one is another real life fella. He’s considered a Hollywood sweetheart and despite being in a game, does not actually like playing games and reportedly didn’t play the game he was in (despite the developer saying he did).

Who is this guy?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • His name’s Carlo, that’s a fine name.
    It’s not my name but it’s fine just the same.
    Stand up tall and say it proudly.

  • Even without the clues in the description (and arguably more importantly, his hair) it’s pretty identifiable. I’m not sure if spoiler tags still work here but he is
    the one.

  • Don’t try to bend the spoon, that is impossible.
    Instead…..try to swallow and become the spoon, then bend yourself.

