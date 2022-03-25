ScribbleTaku 2

Happy Kirby day, my lovelies. Hope you’re all having a very ‘poyo’ day.

In last week’s Scribbletaku, I poked fun at a broken man. Broken in both spirit and user interface, if you press X to Jason enough. Of course, last week’s Scribbletaku was Heavy Rain, a game where you just can’t keep track of your darn sons! Although I am not a father myself, when I played this game for the first time I thought to myself, ‘If I were this fella, I’d keep an eye out after the first time.’ But alas, evil people do evil things. It can’t be avoided sometimes. I also laughed at the sex scene, because sex is funny to me and it looked goofy.

Yet again, you all had very topical and funny answers, and you know I love to see it. Mad Danny jumped on the reference first, and mirihawke swooped in the with title next, so shouts out to you both!

This next Scribbletaku is a teensy bit different, as I felt like just my scribbling wouldn’t do the game justice. Alas, it might make it a bit easier to spot, but I love to have fun and do what I want. What’s this game?