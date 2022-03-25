ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

2
Published 55 mins ago: March 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Happy Kirby day, my lovelies. Hope you’re all having a very ‘poyo’ day.

In last week’s Scribbletaku, I poked fun at a broken man. Broken in both spirit and user interface, if you press X to Jason enough. Of course, last week’s Scribbletaku was Heavy Rain, a game where you just can’t keep track of your darn sons! Although I am not a father myself, when I played this game for the first time I thought to myself, ‘If I were this fella, I’d keep an eye out after the first time.’ But alas, evil people do evil things. It can’t be avoided sometimes. I also laughed at the sex scene, because sex is funny to me and it looked goofy.

Gif: SIE

Yet again, you all had very topical and funny answers, and you know I love to see it. Mad Danny jumped on the reference first, and mirihawke swooped in the with title next, so shouts out to you both!

This next Scribbletaku is a teensy bit different, as I felt like just my scribbling wouldn’t do the game justice. Alas, it might make it a bit easier to spot, but I love to have fun and do what I want. What’s this game?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • Pretty sure it’s one of the Spongebob games. Either that or Subnautica I suspect, but Spongebob definitely seems like the right call especially with the second panel.

