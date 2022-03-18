ScribbleTaku 2

Hello, my beautiful little gremlins. It has been exactly one week since my last ScribbleTaku.

Last week, the ScribbleTaku was Read Dead Redemption 2, a game set long ago where people rode on horses instead of cars, said ‘howdy’ instead of ‘what da fuck is up, dickhead?’, and died of diseases that are rarely seen in modern day or are easily treatable now. What a time to be alive.

The winner was The Melbourne Pirate, who also had some lovely things to say that I am very thankful for. Shouts out!

This next one is probably a bit vague and even a bit morbid, but if you know you know! What game is this?