See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 min ago: March 18, 2022 at 3:30 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello, my beautiful little gremlins. It has been exactly one week since my last ScribbleTaku.

Last week, the ScribbleTaku was Read Dead Redemption 2, a game set long ago where people rode on horses instead of cars, said ‘howdy’ instead of ‘what da fuck is up, dickhead?’, and died of diseases that are rarely seen in modern day or are easily treatable now. What a time to be alive.

Gif: Rockstar Games

The winner was The Melbourne Pirate, who also had some lovely things to say that I am very thankful for. Shouts out!

This next one is probably a bit vague and even a bit morbid, but if you know you know! What game is this?

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.