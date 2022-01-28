ScribbleTaku 2

Comics are very much my comfort zone so I’m glad that people seemed to vibe with last week!

If you were a Kirby fan, no need to fear as I still have plans to incorporate the sweet round friend into future ScribbleTaku entries. In terms of last week, the game that was being referenced is technically a part of the Kirby family, being Part-Time UFO from HAL Laboratory. Part-Time UFO is definitely one of the best mobile games I’ve ever played, but it’s also available on Switch with a co-op mode and new challenges. If you haven’t tried it, I highly recommend checking it out! It’s a great puzzle-physics game with super cute graphics, and you get to dress up the UFO!

The winner of last week’s ScribbleTaku is JulesLiamEX, so a big congratulations to you! I also loved the other guesses though, ‘Grumpy UFO’ and ‘the UFO frame rate test’ got a good giggle out of me.

I would probably consider this week’s game to be on the complete other end of the spectrum. If you know what game it is and have any funny stories from playing the game, let us know!