The Week In Games: A New Year, But Not Many New Games

Happy new year! I hope you had a safe and fun New Year’s Eve and Day and I hope 2022 is a better year for all of us than 2021 was. I mean, it can’t be worse right…?
If you were looking for a bunch of new games to start the new year off with a bang, you won’t find much this week. As usual, this tends to be a quiet time for big and even small game releases. I don’t mind at all. I’ve fallen back into Destiny 2 and it’s sucking up all my free time now. So I just look at this upcoming week as “Zack’s Destiny Week.”
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, January 3
-
Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell | Switch
-
Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | Switch
-
Crumble | Switch
-
Putt-Putt Travels Through Time | Switch
Wednesday, January 5
-
Breakneck City | Switch
-
Arcadia Fallen | Switch
-
McDROID | Switch
-
Fears to Fathom – Norwood Hitchhike | PC
-
Electrician Simulator | PC
Thursday, January 6
-
Demon Gaze EXTRA | PS4, Switch
-
Teamfight Manger | Switch
-
Justice Chronicles | Switch
-
Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins | Switch
-
Theatre of Sorrows | Switch
-
Warshmallows | Switch
-
Heaven Dust 2 | Switch
Friday, January 7
-
Sword of Elpisia | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
-
Internet Cafe Simulator 2 | PC
Sunday, January 9
-
Super Sami Roll | Xbox Series X/S
