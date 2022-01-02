See Games Differently

The Week In Games: A New Year, But Not Many New Games

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: January 3, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Screenshot: Humongous Entertainment / Steam / Kotaku

Happy new year! I hope you had a safe and fun New Year’s Eve and Day and I hope 2022 is a better year for all of us than 2021 was. I mean, it can’t be worse right…?

If you were looking for a bunch of new games to start the new year off with a bang, you won’t find much this week. As usual, this tends to be a quiet time for big and even small game releases. I don’t mind at all. I’ve fallen back into Destiny 2 and it’s sucking up all my free time now. So I just look at this upcoming week as “Zack’s Destiny Week.”

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 3

  • Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell | Switch

  • Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | Switch

  • Crumble | Switch

  • Putt-Putt Travels Through Time | Switch

Wednesday, January 5

  • Breakneck City | Switch

  • Arcadia Fallen | Switch

  • McDROID | Switch

  • Fears to Fathom – Norwood Hitchhike | PC

  • Electrician Simulator | PC

Thursday, January 6

  • Demon Gaze EXTRA | PS4, Switch

  • Teamfight Manger | Switch

  • Justice Chronicles | Switch

  • Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins | Switch

  • Theatre of Sorrows | Switch

  • Warshmallows | Switch

  • Heaven Dust 2 | Switch

Friday, January 7

  • Sword of Elpisia | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

  • Internet Cafe Simulator 2 | PC

Sunday, January 9

  • Super Sami Roll | Xbox Series X/S

