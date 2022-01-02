The Week In Games: A New Year, But Not Many New Games

Happy new year! I hope you had a safe and fun New Year’s Eve and Day and I hope 2022 is a better year for all of us than 2021 was. I mean, it can’t be worse right…?

If you were looking for a bunch of new games to start the new year off with a bang, you won’t find much this week. As usual, this tends to be a quiet time for big and even small game releases. I don’t mind at all. I’ve fallen back into Destiny 2 and it’s sucking up all my free time now. So I just look at this upcoming week as “Zack’s Destiny Week.”

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, January 3

Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell | Switch

Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator | Switch

Crumble | Switch

Putt-Putt Travels Through Time | Switch

Wednesday, January 5

Breakneck City | Switch

Arcadia Fallen | Switch

McDROID | Switch

Fears to Fathom – Norwood Hitchhike | PC

Electrician Simulator | PC

Thursday, January 6

Demon Gaze EXTRA | PS4, Switch

Teamfight Manger | Switch

Justice Chronicles | Switch

Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins | Switch

Theatre of Sorrows | Switch

Warshmallows | Switch

Heaven Dust 2 | Switch

Friday, January 7

Sword of Elpisia | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 | PC

Sunday, January 9