YouTuber Builds Working Replica Of Sogeking’s Giant Slingshot From One Piece

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: January 18, 2022 at 8:38 am -
Filed to:anime
YouTuber Builds Working Replica Of Sogeking’s Giant Slingshot From One Piece
Image: Kyle Merriman / YouTube

What’s cooler than some of the wild weapons that you see in anime? Why, when they’re made in real life!

Kyle Merriman is a YouTuber and woodworker who has made his way into the YouTube world by building weapons and instruments from much-loved games and anime. While his channel only has around 7 videos so far, it’s all killer no filler.

So far, Merriman has built the hammer from Paper Mario: The Origami King, the wooden Deku Shield from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and a working PokéFlute from Pokémon Red and Blue. However, it is his Giant Kabuto from One Piece that really put him in the spotlight.

The description of the video reads, “Some say that Sniper Island can only be found in your heart, but I decided to make a piece of it real by building a life-sized, fully functional replica of Sogeking’s Kabuto, from Eiichiro Oda’s globe sweeping pirate masterpiece – One Piece.”

And make it real he did. The video covers the building process of the weapon, with the end of the video showing off how it works. It is an incredible piece of work, and Merriman has really done an amazing job with the attention to detail and the end result.

Finally! Anime is real life!

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

