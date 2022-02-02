2K Australia And Indigenous Artist Allan McKenzie Join Forces For Some Awesome Kicks

Nothing beats a pair of fresh kicks for a good cause, and 2K Australia’s partnership with Red Dust is doing just that.

2K Australia has announced a special collaboration with Gamilaroi and Wiradjuri Indigenous artist Allan McKenzie and Indigenous charity Red Dust. The collaboration will consist of the auction of a one-of-a-kind NBA 2K22 inspired pair of Adidas Harden Setback 2.0 basketball shoes customised by McKenzie.

McKenzie spoke in the press release for the collaboration, expressing his excitement to be a part of the project.

“I’m honoured that 2K asked me to collaborate on one of their most popular games, which drove most of the inspiration behind the design of the shoe along with the game of basketball. It’s amazing to be able to have my designs auctioned off to a cause close to my heart, that ties in so well with NBA 2K22.”

You can check out the design, as well as McKenzie’s inspiration behind the design, in the video below.

Red Dust is an organisation that works to ‘enrich lives, improve health and strengthen the future of Indigenous youth and families’. Formally established in 2006, this project with 2K Australia marks its first partnership with a global video gamer publisher. CEO of Red Dust Scott Stirling also commented in the press release:

“As we commence delivery of Red Dust’s Healthy Living Program in remote communities this year we’re excited to partner with Allan and 2K for this unique initiative. Basketball is deeply embedded in Red Dust’s history. Our founder, John Van Groningen, was closely connected with the NBL and our first visits to remote communities involved NBL star players as volunteers. Their efforts inspired hundreds of athletes to follow suit across 25 years, engaging in inspirational two way exchanges with thousands of young Aboriginal kids in remote communities.”

The auction will be live on Red Dust’s eBay page from February 21st at 12 pm AEDT until March 2nd at 12 pm AEDT, with all proceeds from the sale going towards Red Dust’s work towards initiatives like their Healthy Living Program in remote Indigenous communities.