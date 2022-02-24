PSA: MyRepublic Has Some Of The Cheapest NBN 100+ Plans On Offer

15 per cent of Australians are now on plans faster than 50Mbps according to the ACCC’s new NBN Wholesale Market Indicators Report. This 15 per cent figure largely encompasses NBN 100 plans, NBN 250 plans and NBN 1000 plans.

As the fastest NBN options around, these also tend to be the priciest. There are ways to get them cheaper, and as of late, MyRepublic has been leading in price when it comes to these high-speed categories. Its NBN 1000 plan is cheaper than most telcos’ NBN 250 plans, for example, even after the initial six-month discount is up.

Here are MyRepublic’s NBN 100 and above plans:

MyRepublic first launched in Australia at the end of 2016 as a self-proclaimed “internet service provider for gamers”. While the telco isn’t quite as focused on the gaming market lately, it still offers “Gamer” NBN plans for an extra $10 per month on each speed tier. These get you a static IP and a connection optimised for gaming. MyRepublic says its Gamer plans use traffic prioritisation and custom routing to ensure a better online gaming experience.

MyRepublic also has a 30-day happiness guarantee on NBN 100 plans and up. If you’re unhappy and MyRepublic can’t provide a satisfactory solution, it will refund your monthly plan fee and any hardware costs.

Here’s how MyRepublic’s high-speed plans compare to the competition.

NBN 100 plans compared:

MyRepublic is easily your cheapest option for a NBN 100 plan from major providers. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. Even at full price that’s cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan is also currently discounted to $69 per month for your first six months, but you’re looking at $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel does however report faster evening speeds of 100Mbps, making the plan ostensibly congestion free.

If saving money is your main concern, MATE is also worth thinking about thanks to bundling protentional. You’d normally pay $79 per month for its NBN 100 plan, but you cut this down to $69 per month if you add one of its SIM-only plans. These are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB.

NBN 250 plans compared:

The price difference between MyRepublic and other providers becomes more pronounced when it comes to NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however.

Your next cheapest option comes from Tangerine, where you’ll pay $94.90 per month for your first six months, and then $109.90 per month.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Aussie Broadband is a great bet with typical evening speeds of 243Mbps. You’ll pay $129 per month.

Telstra is the only major provider to best Aussie Broadband, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $130 per month for your first six months, and $140 per month thereafter. This plan also includes a three-month subscription to Binge and a year of Disney+. If you leave within your first 24 months, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra to avoid paying a modem fee.

NBN 250 plans are available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

NBN 1000 plans compared:

It’s the same deal with NBN 1000 plans. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a whole lot of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan. While that’s not the fastest option around, it’s a solid improvement on the 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months, but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Exetel is also worth considering, with its plan billed at $115 per month for your first six months, and $135 per month thereafter. The only catch with this plan is you’ll be limited to maximum speeds of 500Mbps. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps.

NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP connections, and 95 per cent of HFC connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.