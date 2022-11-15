MyRepublic Has Some of the Cheapest NBN 100+ Plans Going Right Now

While NBN 50 may be the most popular internet tier around because it tends to be the sweet spot between speed and value, that doesn’t mean you can’t do better. As of late, MyRepublic has been leading in price when it comes to plans NBN 100 and up. For example, its NBN 1000 plan is cheaper than most telcos’ NBN 250 plans, even after the initial six-month discount is up.

Here’s what you need to know about MyRepublic’s NBN plans and how they compare to other internet providers in Australia.

Here are MyRepublic’s NBN 100 and above plans

MyRepublic first launched in Australia at the end of 2016 as a self-proclaimed “internet service provider for gamers”. While the telco isn’t quite as focused on the gaming market lately, it still offers “Gamer” NBN plans for an extra $10 per month on each speed tier. These get you a static IP, and a connection optimised for gaming. MyRepublic says its Gamer plans use traffic prioritisation and custom routing to ensure a better online gaming experience.

MyRepublic also has a 30-day happiness guarantee on NBN 100 plans and up. If you’re unhappy and MyRepublic can’t provide a satisfactory solution, it will refund your monthly plan fee and any hardware costs. All of these NBN plans are also contract-free, so you can leave them whenever you like at no extra cost.

Here’s how MyRepublic’s high-speed plans compare to the competition.

NBN 100 plans compared

There are a couple of NBN 100 deals that undercut MyRepublic, but it still ends up being cheaper in the long run if you’re willing to stay with a single telco for a while.

Dodo, for example, currently offers its NBN 100 plan for $63.90 per month for your first six months, but then charges $85 per month thereafter. Exetel is also running an introductory offer and will charge you $68.95 per month for your first six months and $84.95 per month thereafter.

On the other hand, MyRepublic will bill you $69 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. At full price, that’s cheaper than the vast majority of NBN 100 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps, which is only a bit slower than the competition.

SpinTel’s NBN 100 plan is also currently discounted to $69 per month for your first six months, but you’re looking at $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel does however report faster evening speeds of 100Mbps, making the plan ostensibly congestion free.

If saving money is your main concern, MATE is also worth thinking about thanks to bundling protentional. You’d normally pay $79 per month for its NBN 100 plan, but you cut this down to $69 per month if you add one of its SIM-only plans. These are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB.

NBN 250 plans compared

The price difference between MyRepublic and other providers becomes more pronounced when it comes to NBN 250 plans. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 200Mbps for the speed tier, which is a little lower than some competitors, however.

Your next cheapest option comes from Optus, where you’ll pay $89 per month for your first six months, and then $119 per month. This offer is available until 28 November.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plan, you’ll want to look at Telstra with its typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $125 per month for the first six months, and $140 per month thereafter. You’ll also score two months of Binge and three months of Apple TV+ for free. If you leave within your first 24 months, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra to avoid paying a modem fee.

NBN 250 plans are available to those with FTTP and HFC NBN connections.

NBN 1000 plans compared

It’s the same deal with NBN 1000 plans. With MyRepublic, you’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s more affordable than a good chunk of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps on its NBN 1000 plan. It’s not the fastest option around, but that still represents a solid improvement on the 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

Southern Phone is up next at $105 per month for your first six months, but $135 per month thereafter. Southern Phone hasn’t disclosed typical evening speeds for NBN 1000 plans.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of 450Mbps.

Superloop is also worth considering, with its plan billed at $119.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps, but the plan is also limited to a 3TB download allowance, after which your plan will be slowed to 100Mbps.

NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP connections, and 95 per cent of HFC connections.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.