Want To Start Your Own Podcast? Here Are The Essentials, According To The Professionals

Have you ever been listening to a podcast, only to think, damn, I’d love to start one of my own? Well, the truth is, now you can, and according to these three seasoned podcasters, it’s as simple as just buying the right podcast equipment in Australia (and obviously, having a niche you’re interested in).

From microphones to headphone splitters, there are so many choices when it comes to podcast equipment that it can be hard to know where to start. So, we chatted to some of Australia’s best podcast hosts who shared their must-have podcast equipment.

The best podcast equipment in Australia

Josie is one half of the charismatic duo behind both The Zest is History, which covers stories from Australia’s weird, wild and, of course, zesty history. Think deep dives into how ‘The Nutbush’ came to be and more. The iconic pair also co-host another pod together called You’re Doing Great Sweetie! which is a cracker if you, like us, just need someone to look at you in all your chaotic glory and say, “you’re doing great, sweetie”.

After heading two podcasts, we’d be silly not to ask the seasoned pod professional her top picks for beginners, so here they are.

Josie says this Shure Vocal Microphone provides such a clear, crisp sound and became an absolute game-changer for her. Both Josie, and her co-host, Melissa Mason, were initially using cheaper microphones before swapping to this one, and it was a bit of a ‘get what you pay for’ situation. That’s why she’s glad she invested in this now because the quality is 100 per cent better than her previous mic.

This gizmo — which was recommended by a friend of Josie’s who makes podcasts for a living — allows the duo to record two people into one computer, which is genius, groundbreaking stuff if your podcast has multiple hosts. Especially considering they used to record onto a Zoom recorder and then transfer files from an SD card onto their laptop. It really helps skip the whole middleman — and saves a lot of time.

Jasmine Wallis, co-host of Culture Club.

Jasmine hosts her podcast Culture Club. with pod-wife Maggie Zhou, and together they dissect all things pop culture, current affairs, the internet, and of course, their lives as two twenty-something media-slashies. Jas’ recommendations are exceptionally handy if you’re looking to take your podcast on the road.

Not only is it iconically in pink, but this mini mic is a lot more compact than its full-size counterparts, making it awesome if you’ll be on the road when recording your pod, or constantly transporting it back and forth across different recording locations. Additionally, as a beginner, who might not be 100 per cent sure if podcasting is for you yet, this choice is also great because it’s cheap enough to just test the waters before investing in the big league.

This next one is not something we would have ever thought of, but our seasoned expert, Jas, mentioned the importance of getting a Pop Filter Shield as it reduces your ‘p’ and ‘s’ sounds while recording. This is, in turn, what helps make the audio much crisper. This particular one is geared toward the Blue Yeti Microphone but is also compatible with a bunch of others.

A good pair of headphones is super important for preventing any audio echo and bleed. But they’re extra important if you’re recording over Zoom as well, because, without them, your audio feedback won’t be great, meaning your audience won’t enjoy your voice blaring in their ears on their morning train ride to work.

Jas specifically uses her AirPods because she says they do the trick just fine, but if you want some more heavy-duty podcasting headphones, try the Sennheiser HD 200 Pro Dynamic Monitoring ones.

Sarah Kokkinos and Ellen Walker, hosts of Who I Met At The Market

After starting up a super successful pre-loved fashion market — Hunter Markets — in Melbourne, Sarah Kokkinos and co-host Ellen Walker found that they had the pleasure of meeting some of the most incredible and inspirational people day-in-day-out at their events. So, their podcast, Who I Met At The Market, is essentially an extension of that, where the girls chat to the beautiful people they’ve met at the market, learning about their passions and stories.

They’ve only been in the podcasting biz for just under a year, so from one set of first-timers to another, here are their favourite beginner essentials:

While this microphone is a bit of an investment, it’s definitely a worthy one because it gives your listeners the audio illusion that you’re in a professional booth. Amateur to pro in no time!

This is another one for our future multi-host podcasters in the building. When Sarah and Ellen first started, they wanted to record on the same laptop together but initially realised they couldn’t as they wouldn’t be able to plug both their headphones in. But that’s where this handy headphone splitter comes in, which allows two people (or more if you get one with additional jacks) to record on the same laptop — especially if you’re interviewing a guest together on one of those podcasting platforms.

