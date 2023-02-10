Introducing The Kotaku Australia Podcast

Folks, we’ve been sitting on this little announcement for a minute now but the time has finally come to fill you in.

Kotaku Australia now has its very own podcast.

The Kotaku Australia Podcast is a weekly show featuring myself and our very own local nut bar Ruby Innes. The format is a combination of our well-loved community posts What Are You Playing This Weekend? and This Week In Games Australia, arranged just for your delicate little ear holes. Every Friday, Ruby and I will gasbag about the games we’re currently playing — old stuff, new stuff, stuff you might have missed — and then we’ll talk about what’s coming out in the next week that you should have your eye on. Our goal is to have new episodes up every Friday afternoon, just in time for your TGIF commute.

So to say we’re really excited to get this project off the ground is an understatement. Getting The Kotaku Australia Podcast up and running was one of our big goals for 2023 and we’ve ticked it off in flippin’ February. We owe a debt of gratitude to so many talented people behind the scenes here at Pedestrian Group that have helped us move this project forward and beat it into shape. Thank you, legends, you all know who you are.

So. Would you like to hear it? One Apple Podcasts embed coming right up.

Don’t use Apple Podcasts? No problem — you be able to find The Kotaku Australia Podcast across all your favourite platforms. And for those that prefer a video pod, we have you covered there as well. Episodes will be uploaded weekly to our YouTube channel. Give us a subscribe on your platform of choice if you like what you hear and stick around.

We’re stoked to have you here with us for such a big moment. From Ruby and I, thank you for the support, and we hope you like the show.