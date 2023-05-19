The Kotaku Australia Podcast: Episode 15 – The One Where We Talk About Zelda

Welcome back to The Kotaku Australia Podcast! It’s a podcast about video games (but most Zelda).

This week on the show:

Like the rest of the world, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is all we’ve been playing.

We chat through our experiences with the game so far, and what we’ve come to love about it so far

We also discuss the game’s open-ended nature, from exploration to construction, and the way no two playthroughs will ever be the same

Then, we chat through the coming week’s biggest releases (and stuff we think you might like), including The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Planet of Lana, Warhammer 40K: Boltgun, After Us, Hello Goodboy and more!

As always, you can find this week’s episode (and all of our previous episodes) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere else fine podcasts are uploaded. The video version of this week’s show can be found on the Kotaku Australia YouTube channel, or you can watch it in the handy-dandy embed above.

Thanks for stopping by and giving our weird little show a listen. We appreciate each and every one of you showing up, coming back, and leaving us comments and reviews. It all helps us out, and we take none of it for granted.

See you again next week!