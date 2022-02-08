See Games Differently

The Art Of OlliOlli World

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: February 8, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:jake w morrison
linux gamesolliolliolliolli worldpaul abbottreina carmonaroll7single player video gamessportsvideo game platformsvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
The Art Of OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World

The first two OlliOlli games were great, but developers Roll7 have really outdone themselves with the third entry in the series, OlliOlli World, which is out this week.

While the first two games had a crisp, clean art style, the third game has turned into a living cartoon, with gorgeous character design and an animated style that’s dripping off every aspect of the game.

Because it looks so damn good, I thought it’d be great to feature some of the game’s art (and artists) here on this feature in time for the game’s release. What you’ll see below isn’t everything from everyone who worked on the game, but it’s a nice little cross-section that includes maps, character designs and environments.

OlliOlli World’s art director was Paul Abbott, and below you’ll find pieces by Germán Reina Carmona and Jake W Morrison.

Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World

Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World

Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Image: OlliOlli World Image: OlliOlli World
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.