PAX Australia 2022 Will Return To Melbourne In October

Published 32 mins ago: March 8, 2022 at 11:47 am -
The third time’s a charm, right?

After a few teases last month, ReedPop Exhibitions has announced that PAX Australia 2022 will return to Melbourne in October.

The full PAX Australia event will return to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre in South Wharf from October 7-9. With COVID-19 vaccination rates high, and pandemic measures relaxing, the path is clear for PAX Australia 2022 to stage a full convention. That means PAX as you remember it, with no qualifications or restrictions.

The announcement came this morning via social media:

Welcome Home

2020 and 2021 were rough years for the events industry. PAX Aus willingly cancelled the 2020 show as Melbourne’s Lockdown 2.0 loomed. Aus, along with the three American shows, were rolled into a single online event called PAX Online as a makegood. ReedPop tried again in 2021, with a reduced-density show that would adhere to any COVID measures enforced by the Victorian Government. The Delta wave then tore those plans to shreds too, forcing the show online once more.

The 2022 event will be the show’s eighth in Melbourne. Had the last two years gone according to plan, this would have been the tenth show. 2023 will be the convention’s tenth anniversary in Australia, and we’re sure that’ll be pretty special too.

ReedPop hasn’t yet released badge or pricing information. According to a further tweet from the PAX Aus account, that info is coming. Unfortunately, the marketing plan dictates another tease before that can happen. We’ll let you know when they give up the goods.

You can find out more on the official PAX Australia website.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

