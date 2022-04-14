See Games Differently

Investigation Pushes Sony And Nintendo To Change How Their Subscription Services Work

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 32 mins ago: April 14, 2022 at 11:59 am -
Filed to:auto renewal
Nintendonintendo switch onlineplaystation plussonysubscription
Investigation Pushes Sony And Nintendo To Change How Their Subscription Services Work
Image: Sony / Nintendo / Kotaku Australia

Auto-renewals of subscription services are the bane of many people’s existence. I know this feeling all too well, as I am Boo Boo The Fool when it comes to forgetting about free trials.

Back in 2019, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the United Kingdom launched an investigation into the online subscription services of the big three gaming companies: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. This investigation covered a myriad of issues, including cancellation and refund policies, terms and conditions, price increases, and notably auto-renewal services.

Said investigation officially closed yesterday, with a press release coming out from the CMA as Sony and Nintendo decided to make improvements to their subscription services. Michael Grenfell, Executive Director of Enforcement at the CMA, had this to say on the closure of the investigation:

“As a result of our investigations, a number of changes have been made across this sector to protect customers and help tackle concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions.

Today’s announcement therefore concludes our investigations into the online video gaming sector. Companies in other sectors which offer subscriptions that auto-renew should review their practices to ensure they comply with consumer protection law.”

The newest changes relate to Sony and Nintendo in particular, as Microsoft moved to resolve issues brought up by the CMA back in January.

Upon the closure of this investigation, Sony has ‘agreed to put in place measures to protect customers who haven’t used their memberships for a long time but are still paying’. The CMA explains that Sony will have to get in contact with idle customers to remind them how to end payments, and will stop taking payments if said customers continue to remain idle.

Nintendo has also agreed to end its use of automatic renewal as a default option when purchasing Nintendo Switch Online. According to the CMA, this means ‘people will not be automatically entering into renewing contracts, addressing a number of the CMA’s concerns about people becoming locked in.

This is a welcome relief for many who have probably been surprised by an unexpected payment to these companies, especially if they’re not using the services provided anymore.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.