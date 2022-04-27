Our Favourite Cosplay From Romics 2022

With cosplay shows finally making a comeback not just in the US but internationally as well, we’re once again going to take a trip overseas and take Kotaku’s first ever look at Romics, a big convention that’s been running in the Italian capital for over 20 years now.

Originally kicking off in 2001 as an annual event, Romics now holds two shows every year, one in Spring — the one we’re looking at today, which ran earlier this month — and another in the fall, usually held around October.

Here’s a seven-minute video of the event’s cosplay, hosted on Mineralblu’s channel but actually shot by his partner in Italy, Muffin Geek Productions.

And since we’ve only got video from this show, here are a bunch of hi-res screenshots. As always, the cosplayer’s social media information and costume/series details are watermarked on the image.

