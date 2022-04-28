Xbox Knows E3 Isn’t Happening, Will Hold A Showcase Anyway

Just as we’ve all gotten done pouring one out for E3 2022 and its perhaps entirely predictable demise, Xbox has announced it is moving ahead with its planned mid-year showcase all the same.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (are we going to add a name for every publisher it acquires?) is set for 3:00 am AEDT on June 13th. For those keeping score, that’s the Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania, and Victoria.

With so many studios under Xbox’s umbrella now, it’s fair to expect a stacked showcase. So, what will Xbox and Bethesda have to talk about this year? Surely, this will be the moment that Bethesda’s Starfield marketing machine finally rumbles into motion. Rare may finally have something to talk about in regards to Everwild, its still-mysterious fantasy multiplayer game. It’s doubtful we’ll see anything about The Coalition’s Perfect Dark remake given its reported internal woes. Predictions? Shout them out in the comments. Banjo Kazooie 3 truthers, the annual gathering draws near.

Xbox hasn’t named a venue for the showcase in any of its announcement posts, but provides a litany of streaming platforms where fans can watch it live. This suggests a digital-only event, which is surely a health and safety measure. Recent E3 shows have seen the Xbox showcase held at the Microsoft Theatre a short walk from the convention centre. Xbox mentions neither E3 nor the competing Summer Game Fest 2022.

Plans for showcases like these are often underway from the moment the most recent one ends. Regardless of E3’s fate, Xbox’s 2022 showcase may have been far enough along that it wasn’t prudent to cancel.