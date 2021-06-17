How To Watch The E3 2021 Xbox Games Showcase Extended In Australia

If you haven’t had enough E3 goodness in recent days, you’re in luck because the Xbox Games Showcase Extended is kicking off on Friday morning, promising to shed more light on the stuff we missed in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

???? Tune into Xbox Games Showcase Extended for conversations with studios like: ✅ 343i

✅ Double Fine

✅ Ninja Theory

✅ Obsidian

✅ Playground Games

✅ Rare

✅ World’s Edge

✅ + our talented dev partners Thursday June 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST: https://t.co/7Nqtp4vlo0 pic.twitter.com/OaI1YMF0RO — Xbox (@Xbox) June 16, 2021

How To Watch The Xbox Games Showcase Extended In Australia

You can watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended live and for free on YouTube.

If you’re likely to forget, you can set a reminder on the YouTube app to be alerted when all the fun kicks off.

Xbox Games Showcase Extended Event Times (Australia)

The showcase kicks off at 10am PT on Thursday June 17, 2021 local time, but as we know all too well after E3 week, that converts to some ungodly hour here in Australia.

To make things simple, I’ve done the maths and calculated what time the fun kicks off in every Australian capital city.

Perth – 1:00am Friday, June 18 2021

Adelaide – 2:30am Friday, June 18 2021

Darwin – 2:30am Friday, June 18 2021

Melbourne – 3:00am Friday, June 18 2021

Sydney – 3:00m Friday, June 18 2021

Canberra –3:00am Friday, June 18 2021

Brisbane – 3:00m Friday, June 18 2021

Hobart – 3:00am Friday, June 18 2021

Honestly, I’d recommend just chugging a few espressos at 8:00pm and trying to push through until the event is over, rather than setting a stupidly early alarm.

The event is rumoured to go for approximately 90 minutes, so it’s really up to you whether it’s worth completely ruining your chances of getting any sleep tonight.

What To Expect

The event will be hosted by Parris Lilly of Kinda Funny Xcast and Gamertag Radio, and will feature conversations with devs from Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare and more.

Excited to announce I am the host for Xbox Games Showcase: Extended Airing on Thursday, June 17 at 10:00 AM PT. Featuring conversations with developers from studios like Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, and dev partners from around the world! pic.twitter.com/jeaQ3OtiZm — Parris (@vicious696) June 13, 2021

Microsoft hasn’t given us any word on exactly which games will be discussed at the showcase, but we can at least make some predictions, given the list of developers who will be speaking:

Ninja Theory has confirmed we’ll get an update on Senua’s Saga: Hellbade 2

Age of Empires 4 will have some new info, courtesy of World’s Edge (and there might also be updates on Age of Empires 1/2/3 Definitive Editions

An update on Psychonauts 2 from Double Fine

Additionally, Obsidian developers might give us a bit more insight into The Outer Worlds 2 after its announcement at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 Showcase. They didn’t give us much at the showcase, so we might see things fleshed out in a little more detail now.

But the thing I’m personally hoping for is more insight into the Sea of Thieves collaboration with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, which was also revealed during E3.

However, it’s worth noting that the Extended event is more about conversations with the developers, so we shouldn’t expect too much in the way of new gameplay footage. But hey, at this point I’m just excited to hear a little more about the plethora of games that were announced this week.