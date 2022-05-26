Flight Simulator Dropped Its Top Gun DLC, And Everyone Is Yeeting Themselves Into Space

Microsoft Flight Simulator‘s long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick tie-in DLC has finally dropped, the first suite of fighter jets to arrive in the game since it launched 2020.

The Flight Simulator Top Gun DLC pack is all about strapping yourself into super-fast, military-grade fighters and feeling The Need For Speed as Kenny Loggins blares throughout the cabin. A trailer to set the mood:

Naturally, the first thing anyone used all this high powered machinery for was yeeting themselves directly into space at Mach 9 or greater.

One by one, up they went.

Noble explorers, one and all.

Slipping loose the bonds of Earth, carried away by the Dark Star, the game’s fastest plane.

Some actually used this as an opportunity for rapid transit over sightseeing.

Others for high orbit photography.

One or two might have binned it on take off. No judgement.

I think we can all agree that this is a pretty special moment for a pretty special game. Godspeed, you mad bastards. Please bring the planes back in one piece, they’re very expensive.

Top Gun Maverick DLC is out now for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The DLC is free to download, and you can grab the base game on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.